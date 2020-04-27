Premier Wants 100,000 Victorians Tested In Next Two Weeks Before Easing Restrictions

At least 100,000 Victorians could be tested for coronavirus within the next two weeks in what will be the biggest public health testing program the state has ever seen.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement while providing the state with a coronavirus update on Monday morning.

He said the aim is to test those 100,000 Victorians before making a decision on whether to ease some of the state's tough Covid-19 restrictions.

"The whole Victorian community wants [restrictions to ease] so we have got those options in the next couple of weeks to make sound, evidence-based decisions for the future," Andrews said.

"Not all restrictions will be coming off, no matter what the results of these tests. The risk would be far too high."

Even Victorians with the mildest symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat are being urged to get tested. This includes children who are more likely to have very mild symptoms, chief medical officer Brett Sutton explained.

Andrews apologised to Victorians for the difficulties the community has faced during the crisis, but said they cannot undo their hard work and the necessary testing will help decide whether restrictions can be eased.

"With that data, with those test results, we will have options to ease some of the restrictions that I know are frustrating and challenging and difficult but restrictions that are working," he said.

"These numbers and their stability should be a point of pride for every single Victorian."

Andrews echoed Sutton's comments and is encouraging Victorians to get tested in order to help them give them the data they need.

"It will be just like following the rules, just like staying at home, getting tested will be a powerful contribution to our fight against this virus, to our search for those options that each and every Victorian family," the premier said.

"The better data we have, the more data, the more information, the more people follow the rules and get tested, the more options that we will have."

He said testing will be ramped up for weeks to months.

Victoria registered just one new coronavirus case overnight, which has been moved to NSW -- in terms of the rules that apply to the attribution of those cases.

