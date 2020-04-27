Coronavirus Restrictions Are Easing Across Australia, But Not In Every State

State governments are beginning to lift coronavirus restrictions in response to Australia's dwindling case numbers, but changes to regulations differ. Here's how it will impact you, depending on where you live.

How and when the state and federal governments decide to lift restrictions has been the focus of discussions for weeks, as evidence shows we are flattening the Covid-19 curve.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared any national restrictions would not be softened until May 11 but state governments are allowed to have their own say.

Each state and territory will take an individual approach based on their own case numbers and relevant medical advice. And a few are already making their own adjustments.

Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk said the government will relax some of the stay-at-home restrictions from midnight on Friday.

There are now less than 100 active cases of Covid-19 across the state.

National parks will reopen and families will be allowed to go for picnics, hikes and jet skiing. People can also travel up to 50km from their homes to visit the parks while shopping for non-essential items such as clothes is also permitted.

However, Palaszcuk warned movement was "limited to members of your own household".

"We really need the public to 100 percent co-operate," she told reporters on Sunday. "If we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down."

Schools are open only for students of essential workers and vulnerable children until May 22. A decision on when they fully reopen will be made by May 15.

The state's borders remain closed.

Western Australia

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are back for Western Australians, and couples can now have a few more people at their wedding.

But other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.

From Monday, non-contact recreational activities such as picnics in parks, fishing, boating, hiking and camping will be allowed but people must comply with travel restrictions.

Ten people will be allowed at weddings and the 10-person limit remains for funerals.

Outdoor personal training will also be allowed for up to 10 people, provided groups adhere to social distancing and do not share equipment.

Open houses will also be permitted but records must be kept of everyone who enters a home.

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds will stay closed, while food outlets remain restricted to takeaway.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed it was increasing its two-person limit on non-work activities to 10, provided people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

WA is still in a state of emergency, but consistent low numbers of confirmed cases meant a "cautious relaxation" of restrictions were possible.

The state has confirmed a total of 549 coronavirus cases, but only 55 remain active.

Victoria

Victoria has arguably some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in place, such as its controversial ban on golf, but it has no plans to relax them just yet despite a falling infection count.

The state's total number of Covid-19 cases sits at 1349, though 1265 people have recovered.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the low case numbers were encouraging but has no intention of altering Victoria's stay-at-home measures.

"I don't know what transmission will look like this week or next week, but I think the state of emergency going to May 11 is a nice line-up with the national cabinet process for a real look at changing the restrictions," Sutton said.

He also rebuffed calls from the state opposition and federal government to return to face-to-face learning before the end of term two.

Premier Daniel Andrews has continued to reiterate the importance of keeping kids at home school unless they cannot learn from home.

New South Wales

The state's coronavirus restrictions will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future, despite only recording two new cases overnight.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, Premier Gladys Berejiklian argued some aspects of NSW's social-distancing measures were already more relaxed than other states.

Her comments come after some of Sydney's popular beaches such as Bondi and Coogee reopened for exercise only. But a few were forced to close early during the weekend because people were not adhering to social distancing measures.

Schools will partially reopen for face-to-face learning from May 11.

When asked the prospect of something similar -- to WA and Queensland -- happening in NSW, chief health officer Kerry Chant said social-distancing restrictions were "under regular review".

The state's total number of cases stands at 3004 but there are less than 800 active cases.

Northern Territory

Parks in the Top End are set to reopen just in time for residents to enjoy a little bit of freedom during the May Day long weekend.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner made the announcement on social media, but warned people to do the right thing.

Speaking to the ABC today, Gunner also said he is looking at lifting restrictions on cafes, pubs and gyms in June in order to gradually transition to "a new normal".

“Essentially the new normal will be in place during June,” he said, adding the "last thing I’ll be touching is the borders”.

The NT hasn't registered a case for more than three weeks now and has just 28 confirmed cases in total -- 23 of those have recovered.

The Chamber of Commerce is expected to meet today to discuss businesses reopening and border restrictions will be last to be lifted.

South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania

South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania are yet to make any announcements regarding potential changes to restrictions.

What we do know is South Australia had some of the most relaxed coronavirus restrictions in the first place (similar to what WA is bringing in now).

Tasmania's situation has been made a little bit more difficult by the outbreak in the northwest of the state which forced two hospital closures.

The state's general restrictions were due to be reconsidered on May 15, but Premier Peter Gutwein has said they may need to take a more cautious approach.

"Social distancing will need to occur, businesses will have to change their operating models [until there is a vaccine]," he said.

"It simply won't be business as usual and I think people understand that."

The ACT only has seven active cases of the virus and is on track to have zero within the next week or so.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said some restrictions should ease soon, but argued opening venues such as bars and restaurants will only be done inline with other states.

"The biggest challenge is if we significantly loosen restrictions and then cases take off again, we may find ourselves having to lock back down, and maybe even more severely," he said.

