Truck Driver Charged Over Melbourne's Eastern Freeway Crash Which Killed Four Police Officers

A truck driver has been charged with culpable driving following a horrific crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway that killed four police officers.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa, 47, has been charged with four counts of culpable driving over the fatal collision, Victoria Police confirmed in a statement early on Monday.

He had been in hospital until Sunday night after reportedly suffering a medical episode following the crash.

Singh Bajwa was charged after a joint investigation by the major collision investigation unit and the homicide squad.

Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney died when a truck crashed into them while they were speaking with the driver of a Porsche driver in an emergency lane on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway near Kew on Wednesday night.

Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, has been charged with nine offences, including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He remains in custody on remand.

Singh Bajwa is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

