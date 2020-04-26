'COVIDSafe': The Tracking App That's Been Making Headlines For Weeks Now Launched

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced the details of its controversial voluntary virus tracing app called COVIDSafe saying that while Australia is doing well "we haven't won yet."

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Hunt said the government has worked closely with health and privacy experts to ensure the app is effective and doesn't unnecessarily infringe on privacy.

"As part of our work in supporting those doctors and nurses, we will be releasing the COVIDSafe app and the COVIDSafe app is about assisting finding those cases which may be un-diagnosed in the community, helping people get early treatment," he told reporters.

The federal government's app to help trace people who come into contact with someone with COVID-19 has been debated for weeks. It has now emerged that does not trace GPS, but connects to an indvidual's Bluetooth.

The federal government has tried to allay privacy fears over the controversial app which is based on Singapore's Tracetogether software, which records the Bluetooth connections a phone makes with others so the user can give that data to state health authorities if they catch the virus.

"Download the app and subsequently register from 6pm today. You then have your app open and it provides a Bluetooth handshake and it sits on your phone in terms of the data, that is encrypted," Hunt said on Sunday.

No-one has access to that, not even yourself, no Commonwealth officials.

The government hopes a broader testing regime and the contact tracing app will lead to a relaxation of the economic shutdown sooner.

"The more people who download this important public health app, the safer they and their family will be, the safer their community will be and the sooner we can safely lift restrictions and get back to business and do the things we love,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The government says COVIDSafe will speed up the process of identifying people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus, quickly stopping further spread of the virus in the community.

COVIDSafe only keeps contact information for 21 days which is the maximum incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for someone to be tested for infection.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, and Australia no longer needs the app, the app and the information on it will be deleted permanently. No virus, no app,” Hunt said.

After being questioned by reporters if they tracking data can be subpoenad, Hunt says the safeguards that have been put in place "are the strongest ever."

"Not even a court order can penetrate the law did not even a court order during the investigation of an alleged crime would be allowed to be used.

So to the best of their knowledge there has never been a set of protections like those which have been put in place under law for this app," he said.

Earlier, Labor home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the app could be a great tool, but she wanted people's personal data to be guaranteed in legislation.

"Australians will only download the app if they have confidence that their privacy will be protected," she told the ABC's Insiders program.

"We are encouraging the government to ensure those privacy protections are built into the app, that the app has legislation around it that means that the data cannot be used for any other purpose except contact tracing.

"And that when this crisis is over, that authorities ensure that that data is deleted."

But the Australian Greens said the app was a "shameful disregard" for privacy

“If the Government wants people to use this app, they need to put protections in law beforehand,” Greens Leader Adam Bandt said on Sunday.

“People have very legitimate concerns about how the data will be used and where it will be stored.”

“We all want the lockdown to end, but something like this needs to be done properly because the stakes are too high. Once it’s out, the genie can’t be put back in the bottle.”

It comes as states and territories around the country continue to report low cases of new infection, with Queensland and WA announcing they would be easing some COVID-19 related restrictions from next week.

On Sunday, Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk said the easing of restrictions in Queensland would begin from midnight on Friday, but people would be limited to travel about 50 kilometres from their residence and limited to members within one household.

"We will be able to lift some of the stay-at-home restrictions and can I say, this is a small step and one that we really need the public to 100 per cent co-operate," she told reporters on Sunday.

"If we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down."

WA Premier Mark McGowan also announced some easing of restrictions in the state starting from Monday. Those include lifting the two person limit on non-work indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Non-contact recreational activities such as private picnics in the park, fishing, boating, hiking and camping -- where they comply with travel restrictions and the new 10-person rule would also be allowed from Monday.