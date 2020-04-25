Home Of Porsche Driver Vandalised, As Police Yet To Interview Truck Driver

Police are investigating a vandalism attack on the home of a Porsche driver who was allegedly involved in a truck crash which killed four police officers.

Overnight, the word "die" was spray-painted on the roller door of mortgage broker Richard Pusey's home in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy.

The 41 year old is in custody, accused of failing to assist four dying police officers who had stopped him for allegedly speeding on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Victoria Police said the force was investigating a "criminal damage" incident at a residential home in Fitzroy.

"The incident happened at 4:00 am when an unknown person spray-painted and damaged a roller door," the statement read.

Pusey was charged with several offences relating to the crash which claimed the lives of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney.

The man was pulled over for allegedly speeding at 140km/h and police say he tested positive to ice and cannabis. He was urinating on the side of the freeway when a truck driver crashed into the four officers who were preparing to impound his Porsche 911.

Pusey appeared in court on Thursday, where it was alleged he taunted and abused one of the officers following the fatal crash.

Crime READ MORE Claims Porsche Driver In Court Over Crash That Killed Four 'Told Off Police Officer For Damaging His Car As She Lay Dying' The driver of a Porsche that was pulled over for speeding shortly before a truck ploughed into the scene, killing four police, is accused of filming the officers as they died and telling one off for having landed on his car.

"There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing," Pusey is alleged to have told a groaning SC Taylor.

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car," the mortgage broker is also accused of saying as he filmed the graphic scene before fleeing.

Police are yet to interview the truck driver, Mohinder Singh, who remains under police guard at Royal Melbourne Hospital on Saturday.

He suffered a medical episode after the crash and remains "unfit" to be interviewed.

National READ MORE Truck Driver 'Very Much The Focus' Of Investigation Into Crash That Killed Four Police The driver who was behind the wheel of a truck which killed four Victoria Police officers is at the centre of an investigation into the crash, but may not be interviewed for several days.

The partner of slain Constable Glen Humphris, who had been in the force less than a year, mourned his soul mate in a press conference on Friday saying he loved his job because he enjoyed helping people.

With AAP.