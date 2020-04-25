Two Dead In Fatal Three-Car Crash In Adelaide

An investigation is under way after two women in their 50s were killed in a three-car-crash in Adelaide.

South Australian police say they were called to the intersection of Cross and Fullarton Roads, in the suburb of Urrbrae at 1.40pm on Saturday.

One of the women, aged 53 from St Peters was driving alone while the second fatality, a woman aged 55 was the passenger of a Holden SUV.

The male driver of the Holden was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with with non-life threatening injuries, SA police said on Sunday.

The driver of a VW ute involved in the crash, a 20-year-old man from Urrbrae, was also taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with life threatening injuries where he remains.

The intersection was completely blocked for several hours while emergency services were at the scene but has since been reopened.

Major crash officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses to contact police.