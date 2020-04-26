Why We Can't Get A Straight Answer On Whether It's Safe For Kids To Be At School

Australia has responded to COVID-19 relatively better than most countries, but experts say when it comes to managing schooling, the government has fallen short.

The debate over schools has plagued all levels of government throughout the pandemic, with criticisms of mixed messaging between state and federal politicians.

Unlike other countries, widespread school closures were not among the strategies Australia unrolled as part of its response. It continues to cause confusion among parents and teachers, who are struggling to make sense of mixed (and at times conflicting messages) from the prime minister, state premiers and chief ministers.

And now teacher's unions are getting more vocal, in some cases taking positions at odds with government announcements.

"While the federal government has clout with money and funding, we have seen the states push back successfully, be they Labor or Liberal," said UNSW political and social commentator, Dr Mark Rolfe.

Rolfe said Australia's response "as a whole has been effective", but that confusion has arisen where states with higher rates of infection -- like Victoria and NSW -- began "acting at different paces".

Rolfe says that Australia's federation political model means that not only do we have more layers of government, but also "more pressure groups" -- and they are coming to the fore.

PM Scott Morrison has maintained schools should stay open, based on medical advice that the risk of COVID-19 transmission among school-aged children was low, and that some parents need to continue going to work. He has repeatedly said schools are "safe".

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has consistently reiterated this advice, and a new report cited by the government found that in 18 NSW cases, no children infected teachers.

But that message hasn't always aligned with state governments, who are in charge of school policy and leaning on their own state-based medical officers.

Despite the federal stance, NSW, Queensland, Victoria and WA all shifted learning predominantly online at the end of Term One. Some finished the term early, while others kept schools open for children of essential workers only.

How Term Two will pan out across states and territories has also, at times, been at odds with the PM's rhetoric. Morrison is pushing for them to return to normal.

"It's been confusing, there is no doubt about it, and it's no doubt that the messaging from the Federal government has been very different to state governments," said Dee Madigan, communications and marketing specialist from Campaign Edge.

On Friday, Morrison said social distancing guidelines being enforced across the country will not be needed in school.

"The advice cannot be more clear than that. The 1.5m in classrooms and the four square metre rule is not a requirement of the expert medical advice in classrooms," he said.

But both Madigan and Rolfe say there is nothing clear about Morrison's school messages.

Rolfe says the PM has a tendency to "descend into waffle", and claimed the confusion around schools is because he hasn't had a clear metaphor or way of explaining his recommendations.

"For all their talk of 'we are all in this together', they are trying to make this a partisan issue and that is really disappointing," Madigan said.

Despite consistently talking about schools, Morrison has admitted parents should ultimately be listening to state leaders.

"I think [the federal government] should have stayed out of school messaging but they seem to want to make political mileage out of this," she said.

But Rolfe says that's easier said than done given the pandemic response largely relates to "all state issues, like health, education and policing, so the federal government needs power here."

Here's a breakdown of the current situation across the country.

NSW:

Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants to transition children back into classrooms within weeks.

The government plans to gradually return all public students to school, beginning with one day a week from May 11 and easing into full-time, face-to-face teaching in term three.

But that hasn't sat well with the NSW Teachers Federation, which wants to see kindergarten and year 12 returned first, but only when it is safe to do so.

Berejkilian has accused the union of wanting to keep children home indefinitely.

"The union has its view, but we vigorously oppose it," she told Nine Radio on Thursday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has referred to teachers' unions as "militant".

Rolfe says Dutton is being used as "bad cop" -- taking aim at unions in a way that is familiar Liberal rhetoric and speaks to their voter base -- while Morrison still meets and works with the national cabinet.

Victoria:

Victoria has been less welcoming of calls to send children back to school in term two, and as a Labor government, seem more comfortable openly opposing the federal Coalition.

Earlier this month, education minister James Merlino reiterated the state planned for public school education to be delivered remotely for term two, unless medical advice in that state changed.

“The message from Victoria has been clear and consistent: if you can learn from home, you must learn from home," Merlino said.

Over the weekend, Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien demanded Premier Daniel Andrews follow the Federal government's advice and send all students back to school on Monday.

“With this week coming up, we are seeing a lot of other states returning to school and we want Victorian students to have that opportunity... we can’t keep learning from home indefinitely," O'Brien said.

Merlino did not hold back on Twitter saying it was the state, not federal, government's call on schools.

Queensland

The Palaszczuk government has said schools are only open for vulnerable students and children of essential workers, and will remain closed to others until May 22.

But on Sunday, the state's independent schools called on the government to allow all year 11 and 12 students to return immediately.

In a letter to Premier Palaszcuk, ISQ Executive Director David Robertson said every effort should be made to minimise disruption to learning.

"I also note that in some other states and territories Year 11 and 12 students are being encouraged to return to schools or are already back at school," he wrote.

He said he did not want QLD students disadvantaged compared to their counterparts in other states and territories

The premier has previously said that a decision on when students return to school in Queensland will be made by May 15 and has been criticised by Dutton by who says she is putting unions before children.

Other states

As Tasmanian schools prepare to return for Term Two on Tuesday, the northwest region with the majority of coronavirus cases won't start until a week later.

Students have been encouraged to attend school in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Yet on Friday, WA's peak teachers’ union went against government and health advice and encouraged parents to keep their children at home to make sure schools are "as safe as possible" so that everyone can return.

In some jurisdictions, independent and Catholic schools have also paved their own return to school path -- further conflating confusion.