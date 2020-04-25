Officer Killed In Melbourne Freeway Crash Remembered As 'Best Mate' And 'Protector'

The parents of Josh Prestney, one of the four Victoria Police officers who was killed in Wednesday's truck crash, say they are "broken" after losing their son.

Constable Prestney graduated from the police academy in November, having been inspired to join his younger brother who is also an officer with Victoria Police.

He had reportedly started work at his new posting on Tuesday, just a day before he was killed in a horror track crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway alongside three of his fellow officers.

On Saturday, Constable Prestney's family described him as his dad's "best mate" and his mum's "protector".

"In 1991 a bright light came into our world in the form of our beautiful son Joshua," his parents, Andrew and Belinda, said in a statement.

"From the start he was a creative, insightful, loving and genuine soul. He was blessed with many talents that he nurtured and developed with persistence and drive."

Constable Prestney's parents said he was an amazing guitarist and loved hard rock and metal music.

"Music was at the heart of everything he did; it made him who he was in so many ways," they said.

Among his many other interests, Constable Prestney loved competing in triathlons, long distance running and cycling -- often travelling with his dad to compete at different events together over the years.

He was also an avid AFL and basketball fan and a "passionate Collingwood supporter"

"He cried all the way home after the 2002 Grand Final loss, as a 10 year old," his family said.

His parents said he had "found his calling" with Victoria Police after seeing how much his younger brother, Alex, loved his job.

"The proudest moment of our lives was when Alex presented Josh with his badge at the Graduation Ceremony in December last year," they said.

Speaking of their devastation, Constable Prestney's parents said they "couldn't fathom the circumstances that have led [them] to this point."

They said his brother Alex, who is just 18 months younger than him, "had lost his best friend, big brother and offsider", while his partner Stacey had lost her "angel".

"They were perfect for one another and had made plans for their future together. Our heart bleeds for her," they said.

"As his parents, Andrew and I are broken," mum Belinda said.

"The thought of never hearing his guitar playing throughout the house, never sharing our sporting adventures together again, never going to the football with him again, never laughing over silly family jokes with him again breaks our hearts and fills us with a pain that has taken our breath away."

On Saturday, Constable Prestney's school, Xavier College, held prayers for him and his three colleagues as it livestreamed an annual Anzac Day commemorative mass in honour of students who had died in various wars.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the other officers tragically taken from them," they added.

"We love you Josh, forever and always."

Investigations to determine the circumstances leading to the death of the four officers remains ongoing, with detectives still waiting to speak to the driver behind the wheel of the truck.

The truck driver remains in hospital under police guard.

Richard Pusey, the driver of a Porsche who the officers had stopped and whose car they were impounding when the crash occurred, is behind bars until at least July.

Pusey was charged with several offences relating to the crash which also claimed the lives of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris.