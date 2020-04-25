Too Patriotic To Miss Out, Aussies Are Putting A New "Spin" On Two-Up

Australians have put a "spin" on the traditional gambling game played on Anzac Day, in response to the country's coronavirus social-distancing measures.

Two-up is a game played annually on Anzac Day in pubs and clubs, often marking a shared experience with soldiers who fought in World War 1.

With public gatherings banned across Australia due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, some Australians have turned their homes into temporary gambling dens to play two-up, which is similar to "heads or tails".

From a toddler's first game to families tossing coins from grassy backyards and concrete driveways, locals are keeping the ANZAC spirit alive.

Two-up is played inside a ring, where two players face-off. The spinner -- the person who tosses the two coins -- will place a cash bet on heads, meaning they're betting that both of their coins will land with the heads side facing up.

The game can't progress until someone matches that same bet on tails.

If both coins land on heads then the spinner takes both their own money and that of the other person who matched the bet on tails. The opposite is true if both coins fall on tails.

Both coins are placed on a wooden paddle known as a kip. One faces heads and the other tails, and only once both coins are on and bets are made can the kip be flipped by the spinner.

A spinner wins if they land three consecutive 'heads' in a row.

National READ MORE Army Officer Transforms His Front Lawn Into War Museum On Anzac Day Stephan Cheers' impressive display of armed forces memorabilia included over 20 mannequins showing the evolution of Australian Army uniforms since World War I.

If the spinner tosses two tails, then the bet is lost and the spinner forfeits their spinning rights.

The spinner can also 'odd out', meaning there are five tosses in a row where the coins land one on heads, the other on tails.

There's also an additional person: the Rigkeeper or Boxer, who has the important role of managing both the spinning and the betting.

The Rigkeeper is known for calling out the most important line in a game of two-up: "Come in Spinner!"

Essentially, it means all bets have been placed and the spinning can officially begin.

News READ MORE Veteran Tears Up Over Sharing Anzac Day With His Baby Daughter Damien Thomlinson, an Australian commando injured while serving in Afghanistan has told Studio 10 his baby daughter's awe of their neighborhood's Light Up The Dawn commemoration for Anzac Day made him remember why he served.

In Australia, states and territories regulate gambling, and two-up is legalised only on ANZAC day.

Because of COVID-19 social distancing rules, commemorative services and marches across Australia this year were cancelled.

A Sydney cafe incorporated the game into their menu for the day, offering to "flip" customers for a complimentary dessert with every takeaway order.

A Baranduda, Victoria resident set up a tribute from home with toy bears dressed in camouflage, seated around a traditional two-up game circle.

A woman in Pinbarren, Queensland "kept the traditions going" with an engraved wooden paddle that read: "Anzac Day 2020, Covid-19 pandemic, #StayAtHome".

And a mother in Canberra shared an adorable video of her toddler son playing his first game of two-up.