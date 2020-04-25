Army Officer Transforms His Front Lawn Into War Museum On Anzac Day

Stephan Cheers' impressive display of armed forces memorabilia included over 20 mannequins showing the evolution of Australian Army uniforms since World War I.

The Wattle Grove residence is home to Warrant Officer Stephan Cheers and his wife Kelli Hill, who have both served in the Australian Army.

The mannequins were dressed in full army uniform from 1915 to 2015, depicting how our soldiers' regalia has changed in the past century.

"I have 43 mannequins and all their equipment in total, but only put 20-something on display today," Cheers told 10 daily.

Cheers has spent more than $20,000 of his savings on the collection of military uniforms.

Soldiers' eating utensils, plates, torches, wire cutters, toiletry items, foot powders and shell dressings from previous wars were also exhibited in front of his home in Sydney's south-west.

Because of COVID-19 social distancing rules, commemorative services and marches across Australia this year were cancelled.

Cheers said "too many" people have dropped by to admire his home museum.

We've had everyone from our suburb and surrounding neighbourhoods. People walking by with their kids and taking photos, others driving past, plus elderly members of the community.

"Everyone's been good to take their time and make sure they're keeping their distance, too."

The extensive military collection is for a reference guide project that Cheers -- who has been in the army for 33 years -- started seven years ago.

I'm writing a book to show what the guy in 1915 carried all the way through to what the guy in 2015 carried.

"What they ate with, slept in, how they sewed buttons back onto their shirts. Everything soldiers carried," he said.

News READ MORE An Anzac Day Like No Other As Driveways Substituted Dawn Services It's the first time Anzac Day dawn services and marches have been canceled since WWII, but that did not stop scores of Aussies from rising early to commemorate from balconies, driveways and on front lawns.

Cheers hopes to have the first draft of his book completed by the end of this year. His curiosity on the topic was sparked when he enlisted and after voicing his interest, the Australian Army suggested he write something for them.

"(The army) put the idea in my head. They have also assisted me," he said.

Items for the project are either purchased at markets, fairs and auctions, acquired in exchanges with other collectors, or held on loan.

Cheers told 10 daily "the cheapest version" of outfitting each mannequin with clothing and equipment was $450, with his full collection of models costing over $19,000.

News READ MORE QLD Father And Son Play The Last Post As Neighbours Pay Respect Anzac Day services and marches have been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Queenslanders have paid their respects from home.

This was in addition to his extensive hoard of ancillary items.

Cheers has toured his collection in schools and RSL clubs for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day activities, but this was the first time he displayed them at home.

"Obviously this year was different. Doing it with mates is a bonus, doing it with your unit if you're a serving member is fantastic, but to do it with neighbours and friends, the ability to acknowledge the sacrifice was still there," he said.

"I dare say there was more involvement this year in Australia than normal, because this is the only opportunity you have."

Contact the author: samelia@networkten.com.au