Australia Post Suspends Next Day Guarantee For Express Deliveries

Australia Post has removed its next day delivery guarantee for Express Post because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The next day guarantee was temporarily suspended on April 20, meaning refunds and replacement envelope or satchels will no longer be offered for articles which do not arrive by the next business day.

“These delays mean we are temporarily suspending the Express Post guarantee of next day delivery as we are unable to commit to this timeframe,” an email sent to customers read.

“Express Post is still available but parcels may not be delivered next business day every time.”

Coronavirus READ MORE Australia Post To Retrain 2000 Motorbike Posties, Extend Metro Delivery Times Meet Coronavirus Demand Up to 2,000 Australia Post motorbike posties will be retrained to deliver parcels in vans as the company struggles to keep up with "unprecedented" demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Australia Post said a significant increase in parcels that require manual sorting, combined with social distancing measures at facilities, mean items are not able to be processed as quickly.

A reduction availability of passenger flights, which are used in addition to Australia Post’s dedicated overnight airfreight network, has also delayed delivery times.

“The temporary removal of the Express Post guarantee is not intended to impact any rights that customers may have under the Australian Consumer Law,” Australia Post said on its website.

The postal service said Express Delivery is still the fastest postal delivery option for customers and these deliveries will remain a priority.

“We ask for your patience with our contact centre colleagues based here in Australia who are doing their best to keep up with the additional demand,” Australia Post said.