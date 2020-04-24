HSC Exams Will Go Ahead For NSW Students This Year, Despite Coronavirus

Year 12 students will sit written exams for the Higher School Certificate in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the decision on Friday, Professor Peter Shergold -- chair of the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) COVID-19 Response Committee -- said the class of 2020 will sit normal exams later this year.

A timetable for the exams will be released in mid-May and HSC results will be released mid-December as originally planned.

Shergold said the committee is working through each element of the 2020 HSC process so that student results account for any disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of students, teachers, exam supervisors and markers, as well as equity for students remain central to the committee's planning for this year's HSC," he said in a statement on Friday.

Students undertaking Design and Technology, Industrial Technology, Textiles and Design, and Visual Arts will have an additional two weeks to work on major projects and bodies of work.

The marks will be given by their teachers, who will be provided with detailed marking guidelines.

The NESA will be monitoring marks to make sure there is equity in major project marks across NSW.

"Teachers are best placed to consider the extent of any disruption experienced by their individual students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they will have been closely monitoring their progress since term four last year," Shergold said.

Schools and parents will also be given more time to submit evidence regarding disability provisions for the exams.