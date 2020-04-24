Pete Evans Fined Over Coronavirus 'BioCharger' Claims

Celebrity chef Pete Evans’ company has been fined $25,200 after allegedly promoting a ‘BioCharger’ device to combat coronavirus.

Peter Evans Chef Pty Ltd was issued two infringement notices by the by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Friday. It comes after the chef live-streamed himself talking the BioCharger NG Subtle Energy Platform, which was sold on his website for $14,990.

During the live stream on his Facebook page, which has over 1.4 million followers, Evans claimed the BioCharger could be used in relation to the “Wuhan Coronavirus”.

Evans is the sole Director and Secretary of the company.

The fine for the two infringement notices total $25,200 for alleged breaches of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (the Act).

In a statement, the TGA said Evans' claims about the device and coronavirus has no “apparent foundation” and was one it takes “extremely seriously”.

"Any claim that references COVID-19 is a restricted representation under therapeutic goods legislation, and is of significant concern to the TGA given the heightened public concern about the pandemic,” it said.

“The TGA recently published a warning to advertisers and consumers about illegal advertising relating to COVID-19.”

Evans’ company was issued one infringement notice for the representation made in the video, and a second infringement for alleged advertising on the company’s website.

The company’s website advertising the BioCharger included claims such as "proven to restore strength, stamina, co-ordination and mental clarity”, "sharpening your mental clarity”, "recovery....from an injury, stress” and "accelerating muscle recovery and reducing stiffness in joints”.

The TGA was able to issue the infringements because the BioCharger has been represented by Evans’ company as a therapeutic good.

“It is a therapeutic good within the meaning of the Act, and is subject to the regulatory framework established under the Act and administered by the TGA,” it said.