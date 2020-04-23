Advertisement
Melbourne Turns Blue For Fallen Police Officers

Viki Gerova

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-23T09:07:03+00:00

Buildings across Melbourne have been lit up blue to honour the four police officers who were killed in Wednesday's freeway crash.

The Victorian Parliament, Flinders Street Station, AAMI Park and Rod Laver Arena were some of the landmarks that turned blue after sunset.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the tribute was a "mark of respect."

"In honour of the sacrifice our police make every day, landmarks across our state will be lit up in blue," he said.

"Four families are grieving. Countless mates and colleagues are mourning an unspeakable loss. No words can ease that pain."

Flags also flew at half-mast at state parliament on Thursday.

Tributes for the four officers and support for the Victoria Police community have been flowing since the fatal crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew, an inner Melbourne suburb on Wednesday.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and new recruit Constable Josh Prestney were killed after a large refrigerated truck ploughed into them during a traffic stop.

National

READ MORE

Official Donation Fund Set Up For Families Of Fallen Police Officers

Victoria Police Legacy has set up a dedicated fund to collect donations on behalf of the families of the four Melbourne police officers killed while in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Victoria Police Legacy, a charity organisation providing support for police families who have lost loved ones, has set up a dedicated fund to collect money from members of the public wishing to donate to the families involved.

Victorians have also been showing their support for police online and in their own homes, with dozens of residents leaving blue ribbons as a sign of respect at their gates and windows.

National

READ MORE

Blue Ribbons Line Streets In Honour Of Four Officers Killed In Tragic Crash

Victorian streets have been coloured in streaks of blue as tributes flow for four police officers who were killed in a tragic crash in Kew on Wednesday night.

Investigations are continuing into the events leading up to the crash.

The driver behind the wheel of the truck remains in hospital after suffering a medical episode at the scene. The driver of a Porsche who had been stopped by the officers before they were killed allegedly fled the scene on Wednesday night.

He has since been located and is assisting police with inquiries.

