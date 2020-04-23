Melbourne Turns Blue For Fallen Police Officers
Buildings across Melbourne have been lit up blue to honour the four police officers who were killed in Wednesday's freeway crash.
The Victorian Parliament, Flinders Street Station, AAMI Park and Rod Laver Arena were some of the landmarks that turned blue after sunset.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the tribute was a "mark of respect."
"In honour of the sacrifice our police make every day, landmarks across our state will be lit up in blue," he said.
"Four families are grieving. Countless mates and colleagues are mourning an unspeakable loss. No words can ease that pain."
Flags also flew at half-mast at state parliament on Thursday.
Tributes for the four officers and support for the Victoria Police community have been flowing since the fatal crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew, an inner Melbourne suburb on Wednesday.
Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and new recruit Constable Josh Prestney were killed after a large refrigerated truck ploughed into them during a traffic stop.
Victoria Police Legacy, a charity organisation providing support for police families who have lost loved ones, has set up a dedicated fund to collect money from members of the public wishing to donate to the families involved.
Victorians have also been showing their support for police online and in their own homes, with dozens of residents leaving blue ribbons as a sign of respect at their gates and windows.
Investigations are continuing into the events leading up to the crash.
The driver behind the wheel of the truck remains in hospital after suffering a medical episode at the scene. The driver of a Porsche who had been stopped by the officers before they were killed allegedly fled the scene on Wednesday night.
He has since been located and is assisting police with inquiries.