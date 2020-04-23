Blue Ribbons Line Streets In Honour Of Four Officers Killed In Tragic Crash

Victorian streets have been coloured in streaks of blue as tributes flow for four police officers who were killed in a tragic crash in Kew on Wednesday night.

Constable Josh Prestney, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King died after a truck ploughed into them while they were on duty -- a tragedy that has left the community shaken.

All were tragically killed when a refrigerated truck struck them near the freeway's Burke Rd exit at about 5.40 pm on Wednesday.

Victoria Police have launched a Facebook memorial group to allow the public to share tributes for the fallen officers.

Victoria Police Legacy has also launched a fundraiser to help the families through their grief.

In honour of the officers, police teddy bears have been hung in windows and blue ribbons tied onto fence posts across the community.

"Victoria Police, the community grieves with you all," one person wrote on Twitter.

"So sorry for your loss yesterday," another added.

"To all their workmates, our hearts are breaking for you ... thank you for all [you] do every day to keep us safe," wrote another.

Premier Daniel Andrews urged the community to pay their respects for the officers.

"Every single member of Victoria Police put themselves in harm's way, every hour of every day in order to keep the rest of us safe ... Yesterday, we had a tragic reminder of the risks, the dangers and the tragedy that that work can involve," Andrews said.

"To live a life in the service of others is a deeply impressive thing; to lose your life in the service and protection of others is a tragedy."

The Parliament of Victoria flew its flags at half-mast, with the Town Hall set to be lit up in blue on Thursday night.

Victorian police officers also remembered their fallen colleagues, hosting a march to honour them on Thursday morning.

Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the police force is "waking up feeling numb" as officers struggle to cope with the deaths of their colleagues.

The Police Association Victoria said it was "shocked and immensely saddened" by the officers' deaths.

"This is a brutally sad reminder of the danger police face in the course of their service, every minute of every shift," the association said.

"We mourn their loss, we grieve with their families and colleagues and we will never forget them."

The driver of the Porsche that was involved in the crash is now assisting police with inquires after it was revealed he allegedly failed a roadside drug test.

It's alleged the driver fled the scene on foot after taking photos of the scene.

Flowers were dropped outside a police station in Victoria as the community grapples with the significant loss.

