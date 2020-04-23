Questioning Of Truck Driver Involved In Victoria Police Officer Crash Delayed

The driver who was behind the wheel of a large truck which hit and killed four Victoria police officers on Wednesday has been identified.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa remains in hospital after suffering a medical episode at the scene of the crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still waiting to interview Bajwa about the events leading up to the crash in the Melbourne suburb of Kew.

Officers believe the large refrigerated truck was travelling at about 100 kilometres an hour when it apparently veered off the lane before hitting the four officers who had pulled over another vehicle in the left-stopping lane.

Crime READ MORE Community Mourns Victoria Police Officers Killed In Freeway Crash Victoria Police has released images of the four police officers who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway on Wednesday night.

"The truck itself appears to have moved from one of the traffic lanes into the emergency lane," Police Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Thursday.

"The highway patrol vehicle was spun from that action into the nature strip at the centre of the freeway."

On Wednesday night police raided the truck driver's home at Cranbourne in the city's south-east.

"What was found in that premises is still subject to an ongoing investigation," Ashton said.

10 News First understands it could take up to a week before police are able to question Bajwa.

As police try to piece together the events leading up to the crash, investigators are urging anyone who was driving in the area who has dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident to contact CrimeStoppers.

Victoria Police said they were particularly interested in information about "the movements of the truck immediately before the collision".

Meanwhile, the driver of the Porsche who had been stopped by police prior to the crash has been located and is being spoken to by police, after allegedly fleeing the scene on Wednesday night.

Ashton alleged the 41-year-old Porsche driver, identified as Melbourne mortgage broker Richard Pusey, had tested positive for a roadside drug test at the scene.

He claimed the driver had also apparently taken "graphic" photographs at the scene before allegedly taking off on foot.