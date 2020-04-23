Porsche Driver Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Crash That Killed Four Police Officers

Police have charged a Porsche driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Melbourne that claimed the lives of four police officers.

Richard Pusey, 41, is expected to appear in a Melbourne court on Friday facing 10 charges -- including speeding, drug possession and reckless conduct -- following the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney.

The four officers were dealing with Pusey when they were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Eastern Freeway in Kew on Wednesday evening.

Pusey, a mortgage broker, was allegedly driving at 140 km/h on the freeway when two of the officers pulled him over near the Chandler Highway.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said on Thursday the driver allegedly returned a positive result for "some type of drug", prompting the officers to call for back-up and impound his vehicle.

Shortly after, Ashton said a refrigerated truck allegedly driving at 100 km/h appeared to veer into the emergency stopping lane, hitting and killing all four officers.

Pusey was unharmed and allegedly fled the scene on foot.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged late that night.

The charges include driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to render his assistance, failing to exchange his details, possessing a drug of dependence, destruction of evidence and three counts of committing indictable offence while on bail.

The truck driver, named as Mohinder Singh Bajwa, had a medical episode and remains in hospital under police guard. He is yet to be questioned and police said he is expected to remain there "for a number of days".

Police raided Bajwa's Cranbourne home on Wednesday night.

An investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing and police have urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The deaths of the four officers has sent shockwaves around Melbourne, and across the country.

Flags were flown at half mast on Thursday, floral tributes were laid and buildings across the city turned blue in honour of the constables who died in the line of duty.

National READ MORE Melbourne Turns Blue For Fallen Police Officers Buildings across Melbourne have been lit up blue to honour the four police officers who were killed in Wednesday's freeway crash.

Sen Const Taylor, 60, had been with the force for 31 years and joined the road policing drug and alcohol section in 2011, while both Constables Humphris and Prestney had only recently graduated from the academy.

Survived by her husband and two sons, Sen Const Taylor had also recently been the primary carer for her sister after she experienced a stroke, with her "caring nature" also extending to her colleagues.

Even at 50, Sen Const King was relatively new to the force, joining six years ago and working at several Melbourne stations before transferring to the Nunawading Highway Patrol in 2018.

After working as an apprentice carpenter and personal trainer, Const Humphris joined the force after moving to Melbourne from Newcastle, while Const Prestney, 28, graduated from the academy in December, with his brother -- a fellow officer -- presenting him with his badge.

With AAP.