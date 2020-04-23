Official Donation Fund Set Up For Families Of Fallen Police Officers

Victoria Police Legacy has set up a dedicated fund to collect donations on behalf of the families of the four Melbourne police officers killed while in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and new recruit Constable Josh Prestney were killed after a large refrigerated truck ploughed into them during a traffic stop on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

As investigations into the events leading up to the tragic deaths continues on Thursday, tributes for the four officers and support for the police force has flooded social media and the Victorian community.

Victoria Police Legacy, a charity organisation providing support for police families who have lost loved ones, has now set up a dedicated fund to collect money from members of the public wishing to donate to the families of the four officers.

DETAILS OF THE DONATION FUND CAN BE FOUND BELOW.

The organisation's Chair, Commander Lauren Callaway APM said the community and police would be coming together in the days ahead to comfort each other and show support for those left behind.

"Last night’s shocking news took all of us by surprise and in many ways we just could not comprehend that it was true," she said in a statement on Thursday.

"We now need to prepare ourselves for the coming days, knowing the terrible effects of yesterday will reverberate through the policing community forever.

"The loss of a police officer on duty is something we all fear when we see our loved ones put on their uniforms and go to work, but to experience the loss of four police officers in a single event is incomprehensible.

It shouldn’t ever happen."

Callaway said Victoria Police Legacy, which has more than 14,000 serving police members, will continue supporting the families of the four officers.

"We will harness the thoughts and prayers of every member of the policing family that sits behind us to support these families with love, care and respect," she said.

"We will do this for the rest of their lives."

Donations to the families via Victoria Police Legacy can be given via a direct deposit or through GiveNow.

Details of the direct deposit to the dedicated Westpac Bank Account:

"Victoria Police Legacy Remembrance Fund"

BSB: 033 178

Account Number: 299178

Or you can use a debit or credit card via the dedicated Give Now page found here.

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of the four officers. The driver behind the wheel of the truck remains in hospital after suffering a medical episode at the scene. The driver of a Porsche who had been stopped by the officers before they were killed allegedly fled the scene on Wednesday night.

He has since been located and is assisting police with inquiries.

More details about the remembrance fund for the four officers can be found here.