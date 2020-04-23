Everyone In NSW Now Eligible For Coronavirus Test As State Aims For 8,000 Swabs A Day

Anyone in NSW who is worried they might have COVID-19 is being encouraged to come forward and get tested as the state considers lifting restrictions.

The state recorded seven new cases of the virus overnight from a total of 7,200 tests.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday she wants to see the number of tests boosted to above 8,000 each day before restrictions on movements and social distancing can ease.

"We really want to boost our testing because as we consider lifting restrictions, we have to have more tests," she said.

"We have used this time during restrictions when we have seen a drop in the number of new cases to prepare our health system, to prepare the community for what would occur if we did raise those restrictions," Berejiklian said.

She said NSW has already doubled its intensive care capacity for beds and for ventilators, and is looking to triple or quadruple that number in the coming months.

"This is critical to our strategy because if we are going to lift restrictions, as we want to, we know the consequence of that will be more people coming into contact with each other and it means more cases," she said.

Berejiklian said the state has widened its testing criteria to anyone who is concerned they might have COVID-19 or who is showing symptoms.

"We are increasing the testing to include everybody across the state -- not just those who work with vulnerable people, not just those who live in those high-risk areas where we have had clusters, but anybody across our state who has symptoms, who is concerned they might have it, who has been in contact with someone who has had it," she said.

"We have the capacity now do that so please come forward and get tested."

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said three of the seven new confirmed cases were locally-acquired, while the others were linked to existing cases.

She confirmed one death of a 78-year-old woman at Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care home. The facility reported the woman's death on Thursday night, bringing the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to four.

The NSW premier also announced a $73 million boost to mental health funding across the state during the pandemic.

The package includes 180 additional specialist clinicians and peer support workers along with extra digital resources through a virtual mental health program that will be available to all local health districts.

Berejilkian said the extra resources and staff will ensure anyone in NSW who requires mental health support can access it when they need it.

“We know how challenging the past few months have been. Many people have lost their jobs and all of us have had to change the way we live,” she said in a statement.

“During this time it is vital we deliver robust mental health services that fit the evolving needs of the community -- this means employing more frontline workers and greater investment in remote technology.”

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the state is also preparing pop-up mental health Safe Space sites to divert people with mental health issues from emergency departments.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Beyond Blue is building its new service while continuing to take calls on on 1300 22 4636 or via an online chat.

Otherwise, talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.