Rolling Stones Classic Tweaked To Say Goodbye To Departing Ruby Princess

The Rolling Stones classic 'Ruby Tuesday' has been reworked in a cheeky bid farewell to the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Aussie rock musician Lindsay McDougall has offered a light-hearted ending to the cruise ship saga as it made its way out of Australia.

The ship had been moored for more than a fortnight at Port Kembla following a COVID-19 outbreak among passengers and crew, sparking fierce debate and a criminal investigation following its docking in Sydney in March.

Hundreds of passengers who were onboard the ship and dozens of crew members have since been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The lyrics to McDougall's reworked tune dubbed 'Goodbye Ruby Princess' references some of the controversial moments of the cruise ship saga.

"She would never say where she came from, yesterday don't matter if it's gone," McDougall -- who is the guitarist of Aussie group Frenzal Rhomb -- sings.

"But while the night is dark, the people disembark, but no one knows who comes and goes," he continues in the tune shared to SoundCloud.

"Goodbye, Ruby Princess, who could hang the blame on you with that strange coronavirus.

"Still we're gonna miss you."

https://soundcloud.com/doctormcdougall/goodbye-ruby-princess

'Bon voyage'

It comes as NSW Police confirmed the ship left about 4:30pm on Thursday following a three-day operation to repatriate crew members stuck on board back to their home countries.

A huge sign was seen hanging off the rear of the ship as it left the port reading "Thank You Illawarra".

Other crew members waved signs of farewell and 'Thank you Australia' to a small group of local residents that had gathered to watch the ship's departure.

A total of 542 crew members were removed from the ship by police and health authorities in the last three days and repatriated back to their home countries.

Thirty-three crew members have been taken to hotels to be cared for in isolation until they can be medically cleared to return home.

About 1,000 crew members were onboard the ship from countries including, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

On Thursday, 368 Filipino nationals disembarked the cruise ship and were taken to Sydney Airport to board a flight to the Philippines.

Eleven of those crew members tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to hotels to enter quarantine.

"All agencies involved in the repatriation operation and the many agencies, departments, and companies who provided care and assistance to the crew in recent weeks wish them bon voyage."