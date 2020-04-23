Young Cop Killed In Horror Crash On Melbourne Freeway Had Been In The Job Just Two Days

One of the four police officers who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway has been identified as new recruit Constable Josh Prestney.

Prestney, 28, died alongside his colleagues in the line of duty in the suburb of Kew on Wednesday evening.

His grandmother, Eliza Anderson, told the Herald Sun he graduated from the police academy last November and had only started in the road policing role on Tuesday.

"Josh was 28. He only graduated in November. He was just on a stint before being at Kew station. He had only started on this on Tuesday," she said.

Anderson is reported to have said on Facebook her grandson was “beautiful” and “talented” and was “so proud to serve” the community.

“We were so proud of you. God bless Josh. Miss you forever,” she wrote.

Flags across the state are being flown at half mast and tributes are pouring in for the constables who were killed when a large refrigerated truck ploughed into them near the freeway's Burke Road exit about 5.40pm.

They were a female senior constable, a male senior constable and two male constables, one of whom had recently joined the force and is understood to be Prestney.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton is yet to formally identify the victims but said further details would come on Thursday once all families were notified.

"It is a tragic day for Victoria Police... it is a tragic day obviously for the families of these officers and we feel very deeply for them," Ashton said at an earlier press conference.

Ashton said two of the officers intercepted a black Porsche that was allegedly speeding on the freeway and pulled it into the emergency stopping lane.

The 41-year-old driver allegedly returned a positive drug result, prompting the officers to call for back-up from two highway patrol colleagues to impound the vehicle.

A short time later, Ashton said the semi-trailer appeared to veer into the emergency lane, striking and killing all four officers.

"It is an unprecedented event for us to lose so many officers in one event. Officers just doing their work, just doing their job," Ashton said.

The Porsche driver allegedly fled the scene of the crash on foot. Police located the man on Thursday and said he is "currently being spoken to by police".

"He is assisting Homicide Squad detectives in relation to the investigation," Victoria Police said in a statement.

National READ MORE Porsche Driver Who 'Fled From Scene' After Horror Crash That Killed Four Cops Identified The Porsche driver who allegedly fled after four police officers were killed in a crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway has been identified as mortgage broker Richard Pusey.

Ashton said the truck driver experienced a "medical episode" following the crash and was taken to hospital under police guard.

The driver remains in medical care and police hope to interview him on Thursday. Ashton said a search was carried out at his Cranbourne home overnight.

"What was found there is still the subject of ongoing investigation."

The site of the crash remains an active crime scene and the homicide squad is investigating.

"The investigation into the exact cause of the collision remains ongoing," police said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the crash as an "awful tragedy" and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"This is a terrible time, more broadly, but for these families and for the Victorian Police family and for police officers all over the country -- and I know their families will be feeling the same way -- this is just an awful tragedy," Morrison said at a press conference on Thursday.

"A terribly dark day for that police force and our thoughts, our prayers, our sympathies are there for all of them, but also our thanks to police officers serving all over the country."

Premier Daniel Andrews asked all Victorians to pause and honour all Victoria Police officers for the work they do.

"Every single member of Victoria Police put themselves in harm's way, every hour of every day in order to keep the rest of us safe ... Yesterday, we had a tragic reminder of the risks, the dangers and the tragedy that that work can involve," Andrews said on Thursday.

To live a life in the service of others is a deeply impressive thing; to lose your life in the service and protection of others is a tragedy.

Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the police force is "waking up feeling numb" on Thursday as officers deal with the deaths of their colleagues.

"It is every police officer's worst nightmare, going to the scene of something where an officer has lost their lives and here we have four. I don't know how you even start dealing with that," he told The Nine Network.

On Wednesday night, Police Minister Lisa Neville said the tragedy hurts the whole community, and encouraged people to extend their support to the force at this time.

"They [the victims] are Victorian heroes tonight," Neville said.