Woolies Opens Thousands Of New Home Delivery Windows, Aldi Removes Some Product Limits

Australian supermarkets are introducing more changes in a bid to help customers and stores cope with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as preliminary retail figures show an 8.2 percent rise in turnover in March amid stock-piling.

Woolworths has announced it has doubled its online capacity over the last month to meet soaring demand from Aussies who are limiting time spent outside their homes due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of its strategy to increase its home delivery capacity, the supermarket giant has promised to open tens of thousands of extra weekly home delivery windows to its online customers starting this week.

The move comes alongside a partnership with Sherpa and Drive Yello which have signed up more than 5,000 new drivers to deliver stock to customers, including the Woolworths' Basics Boxes which were announced last month.

Under the new strategy, Woolworths team members in hundreds of stores across Australia will hand-pick online orders for customers before passing them onto Sherpa and Drive Yello couriers to fulfil the last-mile delivery, Woolworths said.

These orders which are delivered the next day will also be capped at no more than 40 items.

WooliesX Managing Director Amanda Bardwell said the supermarket giant was seeing a "big increase" in demand for home delivery as more Australians try to limit their outings in the community.

"While our first priority remains the most vulnerable in the community, we can now serve more of our regular online customers, including Delivery Unlimited subscribers, as well," Bardwell said, adding that Woolworths had served more than 300,000 Priority Assistance customers since the service began in March.

"In partnership with Sherpa and Drive Yello, we now have a highly flexible and scalable way to meet the needs of many more of our online customers in the weeks and months ahead.”

As part of the new strategy, Woolworths will also open a "pop-up" delivery hub at Notting Hill in Melbourne's south-east later this week which is expected to service more than 5,000 orders alone each week.

It comes as other supermarkets also announce more changes for customers in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, ALDI announced it would remove some of its purchasing limits that were earlier enforced due to panic-buying.

Product restrictions have now been lifted on UHT milk, microwave rice, canned foods and sugar across ALDI stores.

But limits still apply on a number of other items including toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, dry pasta, flour, dry rice, eggs, hand sanitiser, liquid soap and alcohol products.

ALDI also announced its stores would return to the trading hours of 8.30am-7pm or 8.30am-8.00pm, except where state and local restrictions apply.

Social distancing measures including 1.5-metre floor markings at checkouts and limiting the number of shoppers inside stores are also in place.

"We would ask everyone to be considerate and compassionate in the way they shop. This means civil behaviour, courtesy to those less able and respect for the employees of retail outlets," ALDI said on Wednesday.

"Please also think before you buy and only buy what you need. If we all do this, then we can make sure we have enough for everyone."

It comes as preliminary retail trade figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed retail turnover rose 8.2 percent in March as Australians frantically stockpiled amid fears of a shutdown.

The ABS said it was the strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever published in the Retail Trade publication, surpassing an earlier record of 8.1 percent increase in June 2020 ahead of the GST implementation.

"Additional analysis indicates monthly turnover doubled for products such as toilet and tissue paper, and rice and pasta. In addition to food retailing, sales were also strong in retail industries selling items related to home offices for example," the ABS said.

"The rises were slightly offset by strong falls in industries including cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which were impacted by new social distancing regulations introduced in March."