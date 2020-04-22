Semi-Trailer Collides With Police Car On Melbourne's Eastern Freeway

Emergency services have rushed to the Eastern Freeway at Melbourne's inner-suburb of Kew after a serious crash.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding.

"At this stage, it is believed multiple vehicles are involved in the collision on the Chandler Highway," the spokesperson said.

"A number of police officers are believed to have been involved."

10 News First understands the crash involved a semi-trailer and a police car.

There are unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Jess Miller reporting from 10 News First inside a traffic chopper looking over the scene urged people to stay away from the area.

"We are looking at possibly one of the worst incidents I've seen in a very long time," Miller told 10 News First Melbourne.

"The scene is absolutely flooded with emergency services."

"Please stay well away from the Eastern Freeway tonight."

All inbound lanes after Burke Rd are closed with motorists urged to exit the freeway as early as possible using Doncaster or Bulleen roads.

VicTraffic says motorists can rejoin the Eastern Freeway via the Chandler Highway.

More to come.