Supporting Your Local Pub Through The Pandemic Has Beer Benefits

While Aussie bars are closed breweries are offering big discounts, drive-thru sales and fun specials to keep those thirsty for beer well supplied.

The 'For The Love Of Your Local' campaign from the Australian Hotels Association and Carlton & United Breweries is encouraging people to buy a voucher at their local pub, which can be redeemed once the coronavirus restrictions lift.

The campaign will see Carlton then donate a second pint of beer for every one that is pre-purchased, essentially giving two-for-one drinks.

"Some venues are facing the prospect of never opening their doors again if they don’t get cash flow," said Carlton & United CEO Peter Filipovic.

"It is an unprecedented challenge, not even during the world wars or the Depression did the pubs close."

Rival large brewer Lion is offering pubs credit for any unused kegs of beer they can't sell while venues are shut down, as well as supplying them with thousands of takeaway growler bottles to carry home tap beer, under its 'Support Your Local' push.

But it's not just the big beer barons who have been forced to quickly adapt, with small independent breweries quickly rolling out innovations to keep afloat.

"Hospitality is doing it incredibly tough. There's a terrible financial impact but these are people who love being around people, so it's a tough thing for them to be closed," founder of Melbourne's Brick Lane brewery, Paul Bowker, told 10 daily.

"These little breweries are critical to the industry. Local bars play a hugely important role, they can feel like a second home for people."

The Independent Brewers Association (IBA) said an April members survey found revenue was down 69 per cent at small breweries across the country, while 93 per cent said they were now in a "loss-making position".

With bars and taprooms closed, it has forced many to think outside the box -- two-thirds offering takeaway sales, half are doing home delivery, but others still are being even more innovative.

"One bar in Melbourne are doing home deliveries with a sound system and flags on the back of their ute, so they play out classic rock when they're dropping off to you, or playing 'Red Red Wine' by UB40 when they're doing wine," said James Smith, founder of beer industry publication Crafty Pint.

"Some places are sending a music playlist home with the beer, the tracks they'd play at the pub. Some are streaming DJ sets, some are doing mixed cases of beer with other breweries."

As coronavirus closures hit the hospitality industry, Smith's website began listing ways local brewers were branching out.

It soon spiralled into a campaign called 'Keeping Local Alive', with Crafty Pint sharing details of what different breweries were offering.

Hundreds of independent operators are now offering discounts, drive-thru, delivery or other specials to keep afloat.

"It's been inspiring to see," Smith told 10 daily.

Bowker said Brick Lane had joined an international brewery effort called All Together, an American-born "worldwide, open-ended beer collaboration". Brewers around the world are encouraged to follow the same basic recipe -- with some local touches -- and sell the beer to raise money for workers doing it tough.

"All profits raised are going to hospitality in the form of ready to eat meals. For every case we sell, we donate a meal for two for someone in hospitality," Bowker said, detailing how his brewery had teamed up with Melbourne restaurant Maha.

Brick Lane has also created a drive-thru option at its brewery, allowing customers to drive up and have beers loaded in their car.

The IBA said other breweries had responded by starting to produce hand sanitiser, brewing new varieties with profits to aid charity efforts, or even pivoting to selling grocery items or coffee.

"While the indie brewing industry has been hit hard by the fall-out of the global pandemic, many brewers are showing the true Aussie spirit by lending a hand to others and practising mateship," the IBA said.

Smith and Bowker both said some independent operators may simply not survive the shutdowns, and will not be able to open even when restrictions lift.

"Without support, these businesses will go. Some are 90 per cent down on profits," Smith said.

"They've kept some full-time staff on, doing painting and home delivery, just hoping the Jobkeeper payments come through, but they need support."

Bowker said even small purchases could help keep indie brewers going.

"Little things like selling coffee don't make a lot for the venue, but it's enough to keep staff on and keep their suppliers paid," he said.

"It will help them bounce back a bit quicker. They just need a little support"