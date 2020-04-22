Hunt On For Porsche Driver Who Fled Horror Crash That Killed Four Police Officers

A speeding Porsche driver who fled after four police officers were killed by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway has been urged to contact police investigating the incident.

The four constables were killed when the truck ploughed into them as they stood on the freeway near the Chandler Highway at Kew about 5.40 pm on Wednesday.

The group included a female senior constable, a male senior constable and two male constables, one of whom had only recently joined the force.

"It's a very tragic night for Victoria Police," Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said at the scene on Wednesday night.

Two of the officers had intercepted a Porsche, which had been speeding on the freeway, and called for backup when they decided to impound the vehicle, with two other members soon arriving.

Shortly after, the refrigerated truck ploughed into the police officers.

The Porsche driver, who is believed to be uninjured, then fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

The truck driver is not believed to have been injured in the crash but experienced a "medical episode" and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Ashton said it was unclear whether he experienced the episode before or after the accident or exactly what unfolded.

He will be interviewed when possible and undergo testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs in his system.

"We don't know at this stage what has caused him to drive that truck into our police members," Ashton said.

The homicide squad is investigating the incident.

Premier Daniel Andrews issued a statement on Wednesday night describing the officers as heroes.

"Tonight, four police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. And tonight, somewhere in our city, four families’ hearts are breaking. Our hearts are breaking with them," Andrews said.

"We grieve alongside them – just as we grieve with every member of Victoria Police and every member of our emergency services family.

"In the coming days, formal investigations will tell us why – how – this could possibly have happened.

"But one thing is already clear: though we may not yet know their names – we will always call them heroes."

Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the deaths would "shock police in stations across Victoria".

"These police officers were doing something that we do 10 times, 20 times, 30 times a shift -- intercepting a motor vehicle on the side of the road, this is the bread and butter of policing," he told reporters.

"This isn't stuff that you go to do and expect to be killed doing. But each and every time a police officer does that for the next little while, they'll have this in the back of their minds, there's no doubt."

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the tragedy hurts the whole community, encouraging people to extend their support to the force at this time.

The freeway's lanes were closed in both directions between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway on Wednesday night, with drivers told to find an alternative route.