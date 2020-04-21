The Story Of Melbourne's Two Widowed Penguins

The images of two penguins hugging each other went viral last month after they were shared by the photographer that took them.

Tobias Baumgaertner posted the photo of the fairy penguins with their flippers around each other while staring out over the Melbourne skyline.

The photos were taken over a year ago, but Baumgaertner shared them as a reflection on the current situation the world finds itself in.

“During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most,” he said on Instagram.

Baumgaertner also revealed the heartbreaking history of the two penguins.

“A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left,” he said.

According the volunteer, the two penguins often comfort each other and sit for hours while looking out at city lights.

Baumgaertner said he spent three full nights with the colony in order to snap the perfect picture.

“Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but I got lucky during one beautiful moment,” he said.

In a second post last week, Baumgaetner said the pair were content to stay in each other’s arms while “talking about penguin stuff” as the rest of their colony slept.

“Pain has brought them together,” he said.

“I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it.”