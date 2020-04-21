Up to 2,000 Australia Post motorbike posties will be retrained to deliver parcels in vans as the company struggles to keep up with "unprecedented" demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The move comes as the Federal Government announced it would grant the company temporary regulatory relief to overhaul some of its delivery standards, including the removal of its priority letters service and extending required delivery times in metropolitan areas.

Under the temporary changes announced on Tuesday, the Mail Priority letters service-- which usually accounts for around 12 percent of letter volumes each year -- would be suspended, but Australia Post would still be required to maintain its regular and express post services.

The company will also be allowed to relax its delivery times for regular intrastate letters to five days after the day of posting, and its delivery frequency in metropolitan areas will be adjusted from every business day to every second business day.

Delivery frequency in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia will not change, as often it is the only operator in those areas, Australia Post insisted.

The company is also required to "take all reasonable steps" to keep its post offices open under the new conditions.

Federal Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the new measures would allow the company to redeploy its workforce to areas which had seen a surge in demand, including parcels and essential services.

"This will support customers and the viability of the business during this challenging time so it can continue to serve all Australians,” Cormann said.

Minister for Communication Paul Fletcher said demand for e-commerce had skyrocketed while people stayed at home during the crisis.

According to Australia Post, parcel volumes had doubled in the last four weeks and were up 80 percent compared to last year.

"At the same time, demand for other core products, including letters, have been volatile and many have halved," it said in a statement on its website.

CEO and Managing Director Christine Holgate said a staggering 1.8 million parcels were being sent each day, with the majority being simply too large to be delivered by a "traditional postie."

She said retraining motorbike posties to deliver parcels via vans would allow them to carry more and relieve some of the pressure on existing parcel delivery drivers who have been "swamped" by demand.

"It will also enable parcels to be delivered every operational day across the country," she said.

"Our people want to serve our country at this difficult and challenging time."

Coronavirus READ MORE What Life In Australia Will Look Like After Coronavirus The coronavirus is upending our lives as we know it and there's a good chance many things will never be the same again. Here's what is likely to change after COVID-19, according to experts.

Australia Post says it has been swamped with demand as more and more Australians adjust to living differently under the COVID-19 restrictions and delivery has been further impacted by reduced air freight availability and the need to prioritise transport of medical supplies.

Contact the author: vgerova@networkten.com.au