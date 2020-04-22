'Recovery Will Take Years': More Than 250,000 Jobs To Be Lost In Victoria

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it will take years to recover from the pandemic, as the state's treasurer warns a quarter of a million jobs will be lost.

"I certainly don't want to be sending a message to any Victorian that is over. This is gonna run for months. And the recovery will take years," Andrews said.

"As a state, as a community, as an economy, as a government, we are equal to that task. And we will stand with everyone who is affected by this global pandemic."

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas joined Andrews for today's media address and said the government predicts about 270,000 jobs will be lost as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"[We are] peaking at a height in the September quarter of about 11 percent unemployment. Now, that is essentially twice the level of the unemployment that we're currently experiencing," he said.

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Victoria overnight.

