Ruby Princess Passengers Relieved 'It's Over' As Crew Disembark

A couple who tested positive for coronavirus after leaving the troubled Ruby Princess cruise ship have since recovered, but say they were "let down" and are still waiting for answers.

Rona Dobrin, 75, said she and her husband Michael, 82, were “relieved" to find out they were in the all-clear, more than a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I don't wish anybody to go through [what we went through], not even my worst enemies. But it's over," Dobrin told 10 News First.

She said the ordeal has been "frightening", particularly "not knowing the outcome", and whether they could contract the virus again.

"You can be here one minute, and gone the next. It's one of those horrible things to think about," she said.

It comes as at least 49 crew members from six countries disembarked the ship on Tuesday after their consulates organised charter flights to take them home.

Dobrin said the couple disembarked the ship at Sydney's Circular Quay, where it first docked on March 19, "knowing nothing."

The ship remains docked at Port Kembla, south of Sydney, where it has been for about two weeks.

"We got home ... and heard on the radio or TV that coronavirus had been detected onboard the Ruby Princess. I said to Michael, and he said to me at the same time, we need to get tested," she said.

Within two days, their tests came back positive.

Dobrin said the pair only experienced mild symptoms including a sore throat and a slight cough. After self-isolating for about four weeks -- longer than the mandatory 14-day period -- they took their GP's advice to get retested.

"That was good, we're very happy," she said.

But while the ordeal may at finally be over, Dobrin said she feels "let down" and wants answers about the catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak that is now the subject of a homicide investigation and possible legal action.

"They have let everybody down," she said.

News READ MORE Police To Investigate Two Ruby Princess Cruises As Part Of Homicide Investigation Police will examine two cruises on the Ruby Princess as part of their investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on board, which has killed 20 in what has been described as "a police investigation like no other."

The Ruby Princess ship left Circular Quay on March 8 and returned 11 days later after cutting a round trip to New Zealand short.

Despite previously logging 158 cases of illness on an earlier voyage, all 2,700 passengers were not informed and were permitted to disembark at Circular Quay and return to their homes.

"If they knew, they could have said something at the wharf, and we could have gone home ... we would not have gotten on the ship," Dobris said.

The ship is linked to at least 21 deaths and hundreds of coronavirus cases across Australia.

Most of the crew have remained in isolation on the ship and 190 of those onboard had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Sunday night.

Another 12 infected crew members were previously evacuated to NSW hospitals.

Exclusive READ MORE Ruby Princess Crew Member Says Staff Kept In The Dark About Conditions On Board A Ruby Princess crew member says staff have not been told of any plans about the ship's future, including when the more than 1,000 workers on board would be allowed to go home.

On Tuesday, some of those still onboard started their journey home. With masks on, at least 49 crew members -- from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland, Japan and New Zealand -- were escorted off the ship.

"We are one step forward ... I'm really thinking day by day," crew member Byron Sodani told 10 News First.

"Just to get off is good."

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the health and safety of crew and the wider community would continue to be the priority.

"The movement of the first crew contingent today is an important milestone, and has us one step closer to the Ruby Princess leaving Australian waters," Fuller said.

The crew members will be quarantined at the Sheraton Hotel in Sydney's CBD while awaiting charter flights to their home countries. One of them has tested positive for COVID-19, NSW Police said.

More crew members will disembark the Ruby Princess in coming days, but a significant number will remain on board and return with the ship to its port of origin.

"I think in rough estimates there will still be hundreds of people left on that boat," Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

"There needs to be a crew to sail the boat, but also there will be people that will want to stay on that ship to return as well."

Up to 500 of the remaining crew have applied to come off the ship but will only do so when flights to take them home are confirmed.

Worboys said the ship was on track to depart Australian waters on Thursday.

National READ MORE Family Of Ruby Princess Passenger Who Died Sue For Wrongful Death The family of American man, Chung Chen, who died after contracting coronavirus on board the infamous Ruby Princess, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the cruise operator.

Meanwhile, Dobrin and her husband are among the hundreds of passengers who have registered with Australian law firm, Shine Lawyers, to investigate possible legal action against Ruby Princess owners and operators.

A spokesperson for Shine Lawyers told 10 daily the firm has received hundreds of enquiries and the investigation is "still underway".

"I hope they get to the bottom of why they didn't tell us the truth," Dobrin said.