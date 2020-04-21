What Virgin Australia's Collapse Means For Its Velocity Program

If you frequently travel with Virgin Australia, it's likely you're a Velocity member. Here's what the company's collapse means for you and your points.

The Velocity Frequent Flyer arm has more than 10 million members, and while owned by the group, is a separate company and is not in administration.

The company is yet to detail exactly what will happen to its Velocity Points system, but it is a decision that will likely lay in the hands of administrators at Deloitte.

Velocity relies on the ability to redeem the points earned for flights, so it will be rendered useless for many people if there's no longer an airline attached to the proposition.

During a media address at Sydney Airport today, opposition leader Anthony Albanese and Tony Burke addressed concerns about the program's future.

They were joined by Vaughan Strawbridge from Deloitte who confirmed Velocity is not subject to the voluntary administration.

"It is a separate legal entity. It is owned by the group, but it is not in voluntary administration and that is really important," he said.

"Those points for those members are preserved. They have not been lost. It is a very valuable part of the group and it is the intent that that forms part of the restructuring proposal as we go forward."

Strawbridge said there is no plan at this stage to sell that part of the group.

"It is around preserving value in that business, but that business is well structured, it has a trustee, a separate CEO and we'll be working with them as we go through this process," he said.

People with a Velocity membership card can earn between $20 to $80 in value for every 1000 Velocity points redeemed for flights.

Currently, members are able to continue earning points and accessing their accounts, but a month-long freeze has been put on redeeming points on flights, products or gift cards.

Another part of the Velocity scheme is its flybuys shopping loyalty program which it co-owns alongside Coles and Wesfarmers.

Shoppers can earn one 'Status Credit' for every $100 spent on eligible products, and up to 10 Status Credits per month.

It is believed Virgin customers will avoid the hit Ansett customers took when the airline suddenly collapsed and any points used were rendered useless.

Virgin purchased the remaining 35 percent stake in the Velocity business last year for $700 million.

Velocity members have not yet been contacted with information about their accounts, and the exact future of the program remains unknown pending the administration process.