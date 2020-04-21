Bondi Beach To Reopen For Swimmers, Surfers Next Week

Australia's iconic Bondi Beach is set to reopen from next week after it was previously fenced off over coronavirus concerns.

Waverley Council has voted to reopen Bondi Beach, as well as Tamarama and Bronte beaches from Tuesday, April 28.

The three beaches will be open from 7 am to 5 pm after the council passed a motion allowing the spaces to be reopened for exercise purposes only.

Residents will be permitted to run, walk and swim at the beaches but sunbaking is not allowed and the beaches will be shut on weekends.

National READ MORE A Number Of Sydney Beaches To Reopen For Exercise Several Sydney beaches that were shut to strengthen Australia's social distancing measures will be re-opened to allow nearby residents to exercise.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Wednesday the beaches would be patrolled by rangers and the police to ensure people follow the letter of the law regarding social distancing.

It comes after Randwick City Council in Sydney's East reopened several beaches on Monday.

The council said it would allow beachgoers to exercise at the beaches, provided they practice social distancing.

"People must maintain 1.5 metres between each other, limit groups to two people and move on once they have completed their exercise," the council said in a statement.

Exclusive READ MORE Bondi Backpacker Who Got Coronavirus At Beach Party Warns People To Stay Home Florencia Barreiro and 10 friends have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Bondi with hundreds of people, the Argentinian told 10 daily.

Bondi Beach made global headlines in March when photos emerged of thousands of beachgoers lying on the sand in the midst of the pandemic.

The beach was shut on March 21 after crowds of beachgoers continued to flock to the iconic spot, despite Australia's ban on mass gatherings.

It was later revealed Bondi was a hotspot for the virus, with a pop-up fever clinic set up at Bondi Pavillion to test residents and backpackers.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au