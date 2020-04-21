Claims Australian Airports Could Be Forced To Close Over Virgin Fallout

Australian airports could reportedly shutdown indefinitely as major ground operations company Swissport considers dramatically cutting staff and liquidating assets.

Executive vice-president Asia-Pacific Glenn Rutherford said Virgin's collapse has had a knock-on impact on his company with the airline owing Swissport several million dollars in unpaid bills.

Swissport is looking at cutting up to 80 percent of its staff.

"This will have a material impact when (the government) eventually turns the industry back on," Rutherford told The Australian.

National READ MORE Virgin Australia Confirms Collapse Into Voluntary Administration, Thousands Of Jobs At Risk Virgin Australia has confirmed it has entered voluntary administration, following 24 hours of speculation.

"As soon as they open the borders and gates, it may take months ... and all those skills and equipment will be gone. There will be a crisis in getting it back into operation."

The newspaper reports that the mothballing of Swissport could impact border security as well with its staff trained to keep an eye out for terrorism and criminal threats in the nation's airports.

National READ MORE Virgin's Collapse Just The Latest Airline Failure In Australia Yet another Australian airline is in financial trouble, the latest in a long line of collapses and controversy among carriers in this country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack will consider a $125 million bailout request from Swissport.

"I will seriously look at what they put in front of me ... I'm happy to talk to the company ... I understand what role they play," he told The Australian.

"I wouldn't downplay what they have put in front of me ... we will treat it in the normal way. I don't treat this as an ambit claim."