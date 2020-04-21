Aussies Urged To Check In On Veterans This Anzac Day As Coronavirus Cans Commemorations

Australians are being urged to give veterans a call this Anzac Day and continue to honour the incredible sacrifice of the country's servicemen and women.

The Returned and Services League described it as a "difficult time" for veterans, with many elderly and vulnerable people unable to leave their homes during the pandemic.

"I encourage everyone who knows a veteran... to give them a phone call and make sure that they're okay," Acting President of NSW RSL Ray James said.

While marches and ceremonies have been cancelled this year, Australians have been encouraged to stand in their driveways and take part in a minute's silence to honour the ANZACs.

There will also be a televised broadcast of the National Dawn Service at Canberra from 5 am on Friday morning.

NSW will also have its own service that will be broadcast from Hyde Park's Anzac Memorial at 10am.

"I think more than ever all of us will come to contemplate and appreciate what our Anzacs did in 1915 and what Anzac Day represents, and what our defence communities... what they've done for our state and our nation is outstanding," Berejiklian said.

