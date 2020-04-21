RBA Governor Says Unemployment Rate Likely To Stay Above Six Percent For Years

RBA governor Philip Lowe has warned the impact of coronavirus on the economy and the country's employment figures will likely last for years.

In a sobering speech on Tuesday Lowe said it was "likely" that the unemployment rate would remain above six per cent for the next couple of years, and that by June it's expected to climb to about 10 per cent.

"I think it's harder still to make forecasts about the unemployment rate, given the uncertainty about how many employees will remain attached to their firms, and whether people who were stood down will be looking for employment and thus counted as unemployed," Lowe said.

He said with households and businesses holding back on their spending and investments due to the COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty, the country would, in the first half of 2020, likely experience the biggest contraction in national output and national income since the Great Depression.

We are likely to experience the biggest contraction in national output and national income that we have witnessed since the 1930s.

Lowe said current predictions suggest that as firms delay or cancel wage increases, year-end wage growth is expected to decline to below two per cent before gradually picking up.

Inflation is also expected to remain below two per cent over the next couple of years and reach one per cent later this year.

"In terms of inflation, we are also expecting a significant decline in the June quarter," he said.

"The large fall in oil prices, combined with the introduction of free child care, and the referral or reduction in some price increases means that it is quite likely that year-ended headline inflation will turn negative in the June quarter."

If so, this will be a first time since the early 1960s where the price level has fallen over a full year. In underlying terms, though, we expect inflation to remain positive.

Lowe said the timing and pace of Australia's economic recovery would inevitably depend on how long economic activities needed to be restricted, which in turn depends on how long it takes to contain the virus in Australia.

Nevertheless, he cited the "strong monetary and fiscal stimulus that has been put in place" as reasons to be optimistic about Australia's financial future.

He said one "plausible scenario" was that restrictions would begin to be progressively lessened by around the middle of the year and be mostly removed-- with the exception of international travel-- by late in 2020.

"Under this scenario, we would expect the economy to begin its bounce back in the September quarter and for that bounce back to strengthen from there," he said.

Lowe said under that scenario, the economy could expect strong growth next year, with GDP to grow about six or seven perc ent after a fall of around six per cent this year.

But he stressed there was "quite a lot of uncertainty" around the numbers.

"On the optimistic side, the restrictions could be lifted more quickly with the virus being contained. In that case, a stronger recovery could be expected," Lowe also said.

Politics READ MORE Restrictions On Elective Surgeries, Dental Treatments To Lift After Anzac Day Elective surgeries for IVF, dental and eye procedures will resume soon, as Australia begins to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions in the face of declining case numbers.

National READ MORE What Virgin Australia's Collapse Means For Its Velocity Program If you frequently travel with Virgin Australia, it's likely you're a Velocity member. Here's what the company's collapse means for you and your points.

"On the other hand, though, if the restrictions stay in place longer, or they have to be reimposed, the recovery will be delayed and it will be interrupted. In that case, the loss of incomes and jobs could be even more pronounced than the scenario that I have outlined today.

"But whatever the timing of the recovery, when it does come, we should not be expecting that we will return quickly to business as usual. Rather, the twin health and economic emergencies that we are experiencing right now will cast a shadow over our economy for some time to come."

Josh Butler READ MORE If Lockdown Seems Like An Overreaction, That Means It's Working There’s a strange coronavirus argument pinballing around Australia.

Lowe also renewed calls for reforms to "reinvigorate the country's growth and productivity agenda."

"As we look forward to the recovery, there is an opportunity to build on the cooperative spirit that is now serving us so well, to push forward with reforms that would move us out of the shadows that are going to be cast by the crisis," he said.

"A strong focus on making Australia a great place for businesses to expand, invest, innovate and hire people is the best way of extending the recovery into a new period of strong and sustainable growth and rising living standards for all Australians."