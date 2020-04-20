Myer Brings 2,000 Staff Members Back To Work As Easter Sales Spike

About one fifth of staff members stood down by Myer amid the coronavirus crisis have been able to return to work, after the retail giant saw a huge spike in online sales over the Easter period.

Myer's Chief Customer Officer Geoff Ikin said 2,000 team members have been brought back to assist with online fulfillment during what has been a "very busy time" for the company.

"There’s no doubt our customers are seeking greater value during this period, and at Myer we are focused on delivering that for them," Ikin said in a statement.

Myer saw an overall 800 percent increase in online sales over its Easter Treats Sales last weekend, which Ikin said was "in line with Black Friday figures".

But it was beauty products that were the most popular, with sales spiking a staggering 7,000 percent on Easter Saturday alone during the store's one-day beauty offers sale.

The major department store also saw large jumps in year-on-year sales in home and entertainment, intimate apparel and menswear.

“Customer service and satisfaction is paramount to us, and our teams are working hard to ensure everyone receives their purchases as quickly as possible," Ikin said.

To encourage online sales, Myer has also reduced its free delivery threshold to $49 and relaxed its return policy.

The good news for the company comes just weeks after it announced it would shut down all of its stores for at least four weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time CEO John King said it was "one of the toughest decisions this company has faced in its 120 years of operation", announcing that 10,000 staff members across both its store network and support office would also be stood down.

Myer was one of a string of retail stores forced to temporarily close its doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving tens of thousands of people without work.

Other major stores including R.M Williams, Country Road, Witchery, Mimco, Cotton On, Superdry, Clarks, Hugh Puppies, Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Portmans, General Pants, Peter Alexander, Jacqui E, Smiggle, Just Jeans, Dotti and Jay Jays were also forced to close their doors.

