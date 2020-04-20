Virgin's Collapse Just The Latest Airline Failure In Australia

Yet another Australian airline is in financial trouble, the latest in a long line of collapses and controversy among carriers in this country.

Virgin Australia is expected to announce Tuesday that it will enter voluntary administration following financial woes connected to the coronavirus outbreak and a near-total cancellation of air travel.

10 News First understands the airline's board made the decision on Monday after a meeting to determine the company's future.

The airline's collapse follows numerous failed attempts to secure federal funding after the business was halted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Air travel was down more than 95 percent because of coronavirus related restrictions. The airline halted 90 percent of flights and stood down 80 percent of its workforce on March 25.

But it is far from the first Australian airline to hit such turbulence, with the local airline sector a veritable graveyard of fallen giants.

Ansett

Founded in 1935, the sudden closure of Ansett in 2001 sent shockwaves through Australia's economy.

Placed into voluntary administration on September 12 -- the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City led to the grounding of most worldwide air traffic -- some 16,000 were left suddenly unemployed. It is recognised as the largest mass sacking in Australian history, with tens of thousands more jobs lost indirectly, such as in supply and maintenance.

The collapse came after a period of already troubling financial issues for Ansett.

After it was bought in February 2000 by Air New Zealand, conditions deteriorated as costs mounted, parts of the carrier's fleet were grounded due to maintenance issues, and competition from Qantas and Virgin Blue heightened.

Ansett had been an iconic Australian fixture for decades, running popular domestic and Asian routes, but it could not survive the effects of the 9/11 attacks.

The airline did resume limited services in October 2001 following help from the federal government, but it was short-lived, with the final flight landing in March 2002.

There had been hope the airline could have been saved, with a plan for it to be bought by prominent local businessmen Solomon Lew and Lindsay Fox -- but the plan fell through at the last-minute, consigning Ansett to the history books.

Air Australia

Running between 1991 and 2012, Strategic Airlines -- trading as Air Australia -- began as a cargo freight service before later servicing domestic and some international routes.

Air Australia purchased its first passenger aircraft in 2009 and had three passenger planes operating by the end of the year. It expanded its range to include Denpasar, Phuket and Honululu and had plans to expand to India and China. 2009 also saw Strategic Group buy out OzJet (more on them later).

In 2011, management planned to make radical changes to the company structure, including making it a low-cost carrier and focusing on international routes. But in 2012, an Air Australia aircraft was denied fuel due to a lack of payment and the company was forced into voluntary administration. More than 4,000 passengers were left stranded in Thailand, Indonesia and Hawaii, with more than 300 people out of work.

JETGO Australia

This regional airline was established in 2011 as a domestic passenger service for the eastern states.

Its original focus was on chartered flights, particularly for fly-in fly-out workers, and it soon turned its attention to regular routes.

In 2014, JETGO began regular flights between Sydney, Roma and Tamworth while expanding its chartered services to cover regional airports across Victoria, Queensland and NSW. In 2017, it announced regular services to Wollongong Airport from Brisbane and Melbourne.

But a year later, despite grand plans for more expansions, it was revealed JETGO had failed to pay local councils for the use of terminals and airport services.

Dubbo City Council made a successful claim against JETGO in the Supreme Court and the airline entered voluntary administration in 2018.

OzJet

This airline -- offering business class only on small planes -- was short-lived, operating scheduled services for only a matter of months in the mid-2000s. Launching in 2005, the venture was established by Paul Stoddart, the former boss of Formula 1 racing team Minardi. But it lasted only until March 2006, before transitioning to focus on charter jet operations.

It later began running sporadic services between Australia, Norfolk Island and Papua New Guinea, and domestically in parts of Western Australia, several times a week. OzJet changed ownership hands several times before finally disappearing in 2012 while under the Strategic Group.

Trans-Australia Airlines

Trans-Australia Airlines (TAA) was established soon after WWII, when Australia was a powerhouse in the aviation world. TAA initially ran flights between Sydney and Melbourne before it expanded to cover all capital cities in the country.

It became one of Australia's biggest domestic airlines and began operating international flights to Papua New Guinea and Portuguese Timor in the 1960s. TAA was rebranded 'Australian Airlines' in 1986.

Australian Airlines was acquired by Qantas in 1992, with the majority of its branding removed. In 2002 Qantas revived the Australian Airlines brand for low-cost flights primarily out of Cairns and Bali, but this was disbanded in 2006.