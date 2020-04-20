Petition For Car Registration To Be Refunded During Pandemic

Australians are campaigning for car registration and compulsory insurance to be refunded during the coronavirus pandemic, with many families now facing financial hardship.

More than 3,500 people have signed the petition from consumer advocacy group One Big Switch which is urging the government to give struggling Aussies a helping hand.

Western Australia has already frozen car registration costs but other states are now asking leaders to follow suit, with 35 percent of the signatures coming from NSW residents.

And traffic is down as residents across the nation are forced to work from home.

"Aussies need every dollar they can get right now. With your People Power, we'll push for Car Rego refunds around the country," One Big Switch wrote on the campaign page.

"And we'll also demand rebates on any other service that governments are not delivering right now, from compulsory insurance to rates and land tax."

In a video posted to Facebook campaign director Joel Gibson said the thinking behind the campaign is simple.

"Millions of Australians are not leaving home at the moment, we are staying at home as we have been asked to do, to do our bit to stop the spread of this virus," he said.

"That means we are not using the roads, the roads have less wear and tear and registration fees are designed to help pay for the upkeep of roads."

He argues the government should not be making a profit out of Australians, but should be paying those fees back instead.