Virgin Australia Confirms It Has Collapsed Into Voluntary Administration Leaving Thousands Of Jobs At Risk

Virgin Australia has confirmed it has entered voluntary administration, following 24 hours of speculation.

The airline's board announced the decision on Tuesday after crisis talks to determine the company's future.

It means more than 16,000 jobs are at risk.

Accounting firm Deloitte will look after the administration process, including finding potential buyers to keep Australia's second-largest airline running.

The airline's collapse follows many failed attempts to secure federal funding after the business was halted by the coronavirus crisis.

Its founder Richard Branson also penned a letter to Virgin Group employees claiming he cannot help save it.

In recent weeks the airline has grounded 90 percent of its flights while standing down 80 percent of its workforce.

Air travel is down more than 95 percent because of coronavirus related restrictions.

Virgin is carrying about $5 billion in debt and had requested $1.4 billion from the Morrison government.

Last week the Queensland government offered a $200 million rescue package to keep the airline afloat, provided that Virgin kept its headquarters in Brisbane.

