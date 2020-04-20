Press 55 When Calling Triple Zero If It’s Not Safe To Speak

By pressing ’55’ when calling Triple Zero, a person can request emergency help to their address without saying a word.

When a Triple Zero (000) caller does not answer the operator’s greeting of “Emergency. Police? Fire? Ambulance?“ the call is automatically transferred to an interactive voice response (IVR).

The IVR will then ask the caller to press ’55’ if they require emergency help. If this question is asked three times with no reply the call is disconnected.

If the caller does press ’55’, the call will be connected to the police. If it goes unanswered, police will attempt to call back.

If the call back from police is not answered, a patrol car will be sent to the address associated with the phone number, usually the caller's billing address.

“This means it is important to make sure that your telco has the most up-to-date address details for your phone services,” advises the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

The function is designed for those who cannot speak or who are in a situation that is too dangerous for them to safely answer questions while on the phone to emergency services.

"I'm trying to work out what to do before I end up in a body bag but that seems unavoidable right now."

Experts have warned that domestic violence incidents will increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

A March survey of 400 NSW frontline emergency workers found that there had been a 40 per cent increase in pleas for help since lockdown measures were put into place.

A new survey has found COVID-19 is already hitting Australian homes in dangerous ways, and there are urgent calls for the Federal government to step in as domestic violence is expected to get much worse.

In Victoria, police said they had responded to domestic violence calls every six minutes in 2019, but the frequency was expected to increase during the pandemic.

"Victoria Police anticipates there could be a spike in family violence incidents reported to police and family violence services during this time due to heightened stress and uncertainty," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The 1800RESPECT hotline, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, also offers web-chat service for anyone who feels it is not safe to make a phone call.