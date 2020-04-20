Pair Charged With Sexual Assault After Woman Allegedly Found Injured, Locked In Room

A man and a woman have been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and detaining her at a home in NSW's Hunter Region.

Officers attended a home on Capper Steet in Telarah last Tuesday following reports for a concern for welfare.

Police allege they found a 28-year-old woman locked in a room, suffering multiple injuries to her face and chest.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police would not confirm whether the woman was known to the pair, how long she was detained for, or the circumstances in which she arrived at the property.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Logan Road in Rutherford on Friday.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man and 21-year-old woman and took them to Maitland Police Station.

The Telarah man and Rutherford woman were charged with aggravated sexual assault in company to inflict actual bodily harm and detaining a person to gain advantage.

Police charged the man with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and the woman was charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

Both were refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Monday.