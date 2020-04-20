Virgin Australia Collapses Into Voluntary Administration

Virgin Australia, the country's second-largest airline, has gone into voluntary administration following crisis talks.

10 News First understands the airline's board made the decision on Monday after a meeting to determine the company's future.

Accounting firm Deloitte is expected to run the administration process, including finding potential buyers to keep it flying.

The airline's collapse follows numerous failed attempts to secure federal funding after the business was halted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Air travel was down more than 95 per cent because of coronavirus related restrictions and the airline halted 90 per cent of flights and stood down 80 per cent of its workforce on March 25.

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman wouldn't comment on Monday evening and indicated a statement wouldn't be made until Tuesday.

Virgin is carrying about $5 billion in debt and had requested $1.4 billion from the Morrison government.

Virgin's request was rejected despite calls from the Transport Workers Union, among others, to save thousands of jobs and financially assist the company.

"This is a terrifying moment for thousands of Virgin workers. The airline has two decades of providing decent jobs, a safe working environment and excellent service for the travelling public. It is a viable and much-needed business and without it, Australia will struggle to get its economy back on track once the crisis abates," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

On Monday, leaders from Queensland and NSW entered a war of words concerning the airline's future.

The Queensland government had offered a $200 million rescue package to keep the airline afloat, provided that Virgin kept its headquarters in Brisbane.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state wanted to lure the carrier to Sydney.

Queensland's development minister Cameron Dick hit back stating: "NSW might want to bring a peashooter to the fight; we will bring a bazooka and we're not afraid to use it".

"At a time when their jobs hang in the balance, the 1200 Queensland families who depend on those head office jobs should not have to face the threat of being forced to move to Sydney."

He instead urged for a national response, but the federal government refused.

Last week Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack revealed the government would spend $165 million to back the resumption of dozens of domestic and regional Virgin and Qantas flights for eight weeks.

The agreement meant Virgin would be able to operate 64 return services a week until June 7 and return about 200 of its staff to work.

The opposition repeatedly claimed the Morrison government has not done enough to support the airline and its workers -- urging the government to expand JobKeeper payments to Virgin's 15,000 workers.

"The Treasurer is not doing everything he can to prevent mass unemployment in this country," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

More can be done and should be done.

"Any government who takes seriously its responsibility to protect the economy during this extraordinary health crisis would be doing more to prevent unemployment queues getting longer than is absolutely necessary."

History of Virgin

Virgin first entered the Australian aviation market in 2000 as "Virgin Blue".

At the time, the low-cost airline flew a single route between Brisbane and Sydney.

In 2012 the airline rebranded to "Virgin Australia" moving from low-cost to a full-service airline, flying to 40 domestic destinations and more than 450 international stops.

According to its annual report last year, the airline had an operating fleet of 133 aircraft and 10,620 employees who helped serve 9.8 million of its Velocity frequent flyer members.

The Virgin Group was founded by British billionaire and business magnate Sir Richard Branson.

Last year the airline's major shareholders included Etihad Aviation Group, HNA Aviation Group, Nanshan Group, Singapore Airlines Limited and the Virgin Group.

With AAP.