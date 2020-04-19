Australia Pushes For Independent Inquiry Into China's Handling Of Coronavirus

Australia is calling for an independent global inquiry into how China dealt with the coronavirus outbreak amid concerns of a lack of transparency.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said the independent review would identify the origins of COVID-19, how countries dealt with the virus and the "openness with which information was shared".

"I think it's fundamental that we identify, we determine an independent review mechanism to examine the development of this epidemic, its development into a pandemic, the crisis that is occurring internationally," Payne said on ABC Insiders on Sunday.

The Coalition has dismissed suggestions for the review to be led by The World Health Organisation (WHO).

"We share some of the concerns that the United States have identified in relation to the WHO," Payne said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia's travel ban which was imposed on China was heavily critiqued by the WHO, but had a profoundly "successful human outcome."

"The regional body has done well in terms of polio, measles, malaria, but what we saw from some officials in Geneva, we think was a response which didn't help the world. We have done well because we made our own decisions as a country," Hunt said.

It comes as members of the Coalition express concerns about the changing relationship between China and Australia.

Payne said while China and Australia's relationship is "well-founded" it will need to be reviewed in light of the changes in international health security.

Homes Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who contracted the virus overseas and spent weeks unwell, also said China needed to be more “transparent” about the truth.

“Well, the U.S. is saying they’ve got documentation which demonstrates that the virus had a particular path or origin. I think they’ll detail all of that information,’’ he told the Nine Network.

"But look, I do think there will be a reset about the way in which the world interacts with China. We do want more transparency," he said.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened because we don't want it to be repeated and we know this is not the first instance of a virus being spread from the wildlife wet markets, and we need to be honest about that."

