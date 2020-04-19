Premier Warns Lockdowns Could Worsen If Rules Relaxed Too Early

National cabinet will meet tomorrow to review Australia's current lockdown measures, but Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews warned there could be dire consequences if restrictions are lifted too early.

"We can't give back all the gains made because a sense of frustration gets the better of us," Andrews said while addressing the media on Monday morning.

"I'm not for a moment pretending this is easy, or people enjoy the restrictions we have placed upon them, but those restrictions are working."

Andrews said many countries across the world had similar restrictions in place before relaxing those rules. He added those nations have seen the virus get away from them.

"Now they are in much harder lockdowns than we are right now.... we've got to stay the course," he said.

"I know I'm asking a lot of Victorians but I'm so proud the vast majority of people across our state are doing the right thing."

Andrews explained Victoria's promising coronavirus statistics mean it gives the state government "options" which it can examine in the weeks and months ahead before potentially making any changes.

He also quashed rumours that bars, pubs, cafes or restaurants will be open any time soon.

"The risk will be far greater than any reward," he said.

"[But] I think there are some areas where we might be able to make changes in around the way people interact, around some of the more social measures."

He said lifting restrictions too soon could lead to "unthinkable tragedy" and is urging Victorians to continue following the rules.

One of the most debated restrictions in Victoria is its ban on golf, which has triggered divided opinion -- but Andrews had a strong message to those arguing about the sport.

"Other countries aren't having a debate about golf, they're having a debate about where temporary morgues will go," he said.

Victoria's chief medical officer Brett Sutton joined Andrews in today's media address and drew on some sobering statistics which may have become a reality if tough COVID-19 physical distancing measures weren't put in place.

"Using the assumptions that were in the modelling originally --that there would be five unknown cases out in the community and an introduction of two new cases every week -- we would have gotten to 58,000 infections per day at the peak," Sutton said.

"Literally, hundreds of thousands of Victorians infected if we had just had isolation and quarantine in place."

Victoria registered just one new case overnight.