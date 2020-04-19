Hundreds Of Rescued Aussies Land In Adelaide On Mercy Flight From India

Nearly 380 Australians on board a mercy flight from India have landed at Adelaide airport.

The rescue flight, operated by Lion Air, departed from Chennai in India and passed through Jakarta before landing on Monday morning.

Passengers will be required to undergo mandatory health checks at the airport before being transported to the Pullman Hotel where they will spend 14 days in quarantine.

This is the first of two repatriation flights carrying hundreds of Australian citizens.

The second flight, from Mumbai, is expected to arrive tomorrow.

More than 400 people were expected to arrive on the flight from India, but 10 News First understands many chose not to board.

South Australian Health chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said all travellers would be tested after they disembarked and monitored daily for symptoms.

"We will not be risking the health and wellbeing of our population," she told reporters on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said about 45 officers would monitor the building to ensure people don't leave prematurely.

"Given the excellent results we've seen in terms of limiting the spread of the virus in South Australia, we're taking the security of these people extremely seriously," Stevens said.

"I think we can say we're not losing the war," Spurrier said.

"We're in a really good place in South Australia.

"We've got very, very high testing rates and that's partly because of SA Pathology being able to provide it but also because South Australians are coming forward and getting tested at the right time."

With AAP.