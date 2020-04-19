QLD Education Site Crashes On Day One Of Home Learning

Queensland's homeschooling has come to crashing halt on the first day of online learning as parents complain they're unable to access the state's education site.

Dozens of parents complained of receiving an "error message" after logging onto the site.

"It's crashed, tried three times.. Back to Netflix I guess," one parent wrote on Facebook.

"You just have to keep trying. [It] took me about 10 mins. Just remember how many people are trying to use it at the same time," another parent added.

One parent said she'd be attempting to log in since 8 am but had no luck accessing the site.

"It’s not going. I have given up for the morning. I’ve spent the last 2 hours trying to access both my children’s stuff," one parent said.

The Queensland Department of Education tweeted "high demand" had "seen a temporary disruption to the learning@home website" and they were working to resolve the issue.

Queensland schools remain open for essential workers and vulnerable children when term two begins on Monday.

Parents who have children at home with them are not required to take any classes, the state education minister insists.

Instead teachers are expected to help children learn via digital devices and hard copies of the curriculum.

"This is remote learning," Education Minister Grace Grace told media on Sunday.

"No parent is required to be a teacher."

"We know there will be teething problems so we have established two hotlines on our (Education Queensland) site, one for early childhood education and one for schools," Grace said.

With AAP