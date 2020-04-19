A Number Of Sydney Beaches To Reopen For Exercise

Several Sydney beaches that were shut to strengthen Australia's social distancing measures will be re-opened to allow nearby residents to exercise.

Randwick City Council will re-opening its beaches, including Maroubra, Coogee and Clovelly, on Monday, three weeks after they were closed.

The beaches were taped off from the public on March 28 to discourage large groups from congregating on them and flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Measures will be put in place to ensure the beaches are used for exercise purposes only, including sand jogging, running, walking, swimming and surfing.

Sitting or sunbaking on the sand will not be permitted and beachgoers must move on as soon as they have finished exercising.

People are not allowed to form groups of more than two and must maintain a 1.5-metre distance from others.

Mayor Danny Said explained the beaches are an important part of the community’s mental and physical health.

“The past three weeks have been difficult as we’ve all had to make changes and sacrifices to our daily routines,” he said.

The initial decision to close the beaches was based on expected crowd numbers and the community's initial reaction to social distancing rules, Said added.

“By not going to the beach, each of us has helped others in need. We’ve helped slow the spread and flatten the curve,” he said.

“I know it’s been tough, but I thank everybody for doing the right thing.

“Since the beach closures occurred, the Government has introduced new social distancing and group gathering restrictions to limit people’s uses of open spaces to exercise activities.”

The beaches will be patrolled by council staff and police to make sure the restrictions on activities are adhered to.

“I urge everybody to do the right thing and practice social distancing while exercising so that we can maintain access for exercise purposes and get through this difficult period together,” Said explained.

The reopening does not extend to ocean rock pools in Randwick City as they are subject to a public health order.