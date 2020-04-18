Family Of Ruby Princess Passenger Who Died Sue For Wrongful Death

The family of American man, Chung Chen, who died after contracting coronavirus on board the infamous Ruby Princess, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the cruise operator.

The Los Angeles father died from Covid-19 on April 4, after returning from his cruise holiday from Sydney to the United States.

His widow, Juishan Hsu, and the couple's daughter Vivian were also diagnosed with the virus following the family's trip.

"They themselves had to recover from the virus while they were grieving the loss of their husband and father. So, it has been very difficult for them," the family's lawyer, Debi Chalik, told ABC Weekend Breakfast on Saturday.

The family is suing on the grounds of negligence and gross negligence and seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

They are seeking damages in excess of $US1 million ($1.58 million) in the District Court of California.

Their wrongful death suit claims company Princess Cruises was aware of an outbreak of coronavirus on the Ruby Princess during it's voyage from March 8 to 19, following another outbreak on a previous trip that departed on February 24.

Coronavirus READ MORE Kitchen Worker May Be Source Of Ruby Princess Virus Outbreak An infected Ruby Princess crew member who handled food could be the most likely source of the cruise ship's mass coronavirus outbreak.

"It was a really nice trip, they had no reason to be concerned because nobody told them there was anything to be concerned about. Everything continued aboard as usual," said Chalik.

They also allege that staff who showed symptoms of Covid-19 after the first voyage continued to work on the journey from March 8, and passengers were allowed to board without proper screening.

"So there was no reason for them to know that anything other than an ordinary cruise was happening. They didn't realise that there was an outbreak on the ship until after they got home," she said.

News READ MORE Police To Investigate Two Ruby Princess Cruises As Part Of Homicide Investigation Police will examine two cruises on the Ruby Princess as part of their investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on board, which has killed 20 in what has been described as "a police investigation like no other."

The ship has been at the centre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, with 20 of its passengers now dead and more than 600 of the nation's total cases being traced back to those who disembarked the plagued ship in Sydney on March 19.

New South Wales Police has launched its own investigation into both the February and March cruises, to determine if there's evidence of criminal negligence from anyone associated with the ship.

Princess Cruises has denied all allegations and said it will cooperate with investigators.