'Not An Old Person's Disease': Deputy CMO Warns After 42-Year-Old Dies From Coronavirus

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has warned Australians the coronavirus is not an "old person's disease' after a 42-year-old man died in Western Australia.

Professor Paul Kelly confirmed the death of the man, who was a crew member on the Artania cruise ship, on Saturday.

"So that is by far our youngest person that has died in Australia from this disease and a terrible tragedy for that man and his family," Kelly said.

"But it is a reminder for us that this is not just an old person's disease."

The plagued Artania cruise ship is finally departing Western Australia after a three-week stay during which three people on board died of coronavirus.

The German liner began its journey from Fremantle back to Europe on Saturday afternoon, keeping to its scheduled 1pm departure time.

It will come as a significant relief for the WA government, who have made no secret of wanting the ship to leave as soon as possible.

A total of 79 crew and passengers from the Artania have tested positive to coronavirus in WA.

The crewman, who was from the Philippines, died in a Perth Hospital on Thursday, brings WA's death toll to seven.

The ship's captain, Morten Hansen, said the crew member had been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as a motorman, describing his death as "heartbreaking".

Two other people from the Artania died last week, one a passenger aged in his 70s and the other a 69-year-old crewman.

Some of the crew who are expected to return home on a charter flight were removed from the ship on Saturday and transferred to a Perth hotel.

It's understood the ship will make stops in Indonesia and the Philippines en route to Germany.

The ship had been scheduled to depart earlier this month before being granted an additional 14-day quarantine period by the Australian Border Force.

Some 219 of WA's 541 cases have been among people linked to cruise ships.