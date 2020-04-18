Blanche D’Alpuget Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Blanche d’Alpuget, widow of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke, confirmed on Saturday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, d’Alpuget said she found a lump on her breast six weeks ago and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

“You never think you’re going to get cancer -- not at my age, but it happens,” the 76-year-old said.

D’Alpuget said she found the lump “by accident” and warned older women to have their breasts checked.

"I’d like to encourage all older women to have their breasts checked,” she said.

The author and biographer first met BobHawke in 1970, but they didn’t marry until 1995.

In November last year, six months on from Hawke’s death, d’Alpuget told The Project she had been “a wreck” as she adjusted to life without him.

"People would come into supermarkets and I’d be trying to buy cauliflower and someone would come up and go, 'I just wanted to say', and I’d cry on the cauliflower," she said.

D’Alpuget said she hoped her husband would be remembered as "as a man who loved his country and did his best to make it better”.

Thousand of people packed onto the Sydney Opera House steps to farewell the former Prime Minister in June last year at a state memorial service.

"I think he would have been delighted because it was such a celebration and it was so well done," d'Alpuget said.

"There were plenty of laughs, we're talking about Bob, always plenty of laughs with Bob."