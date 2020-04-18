Flu Vaccine Manufacturing Ramped Up For This Winter

An Australian flu vaccine manufacturer has stepped up its supply to meet earlier-than-usual demand and to ease pressure on hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne manufacturer Seqirus will make an additional two million flu vaccines for Australia for the 2020 flu season.

The company was already on track to supply a record number of vaccines this year, but the extra production will bring the total supply to nine million.

Seqirus Executive Director Commercial Operations Danielle Dowell said there has been a strong demand for flu vaccines earlier than usual.

"This is a positive trend, because we know that flu vaccination programs will be more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dowell said.

The decision was made after discussions with the federal government to ensure as many Australians have access to the vaccine as possible.

The vaccines will be made in Parkville, Victoria, and will be available through GPs, pharmacies and other immunisation programs across the country.

“It’s important to note that the supply of these additional doses won’t be instantaneous -– our team will be working hard to manufacture doses, but patients should phone their clinic or pharmacy ahead of time to ensure the vaccines have arrived and are available,” Dowell said.

“We will be working closely with distributors across the country to make sure the vaccines are available as soon as possible, in areas of high demand.”